Thursday, May 6, 2021
Home News Reports Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh succumbs to Covid-19
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh succumbs to Covid-19

The 82-year-old RLD chief Ajit Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated due to a lung infection on Tuesday.

OpIndia Staff
Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Ajit Singh dies of Covid-19/ Image Source: DNA
5

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh died due to Covid-19 on Thursday.

The 82-year-old RLD chief Ajit Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated due to a lung infection on Tuesday. In April, Ajit Singh had tested positive for the Covid-19. His condition worsened and passed away on Thursday.

Jayant Chaudhary, the son of Ajit Singh took to Twitter to announce the death of his father. “Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning,” Jayant Chaudhary said.

The seven-time MP from Baghpat – Ajit Singh was the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Prior to his political career, Ajit Singh, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, had worked in the United States before returning to the country to start his political career.

Ajit Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986. Later, he represented the Baghpat constituency seven times in Lok Sabha. His party RLD has a strong influence in Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh.

Ajit Singh also worked as the Union Minister of Industry in the VP Singh government. Later, he joined the PV Narasimha Rao government but resigned from the Congress in 1996. Ajit Singh then formed RLD and joined the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government as Agriculture Minister in 2001. He was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government till May 2003. He also served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

Recently, Ajit Singh came into prominence after he had extended his support to the so-called farmer protests in the country. His party RLD had supported violent agitators who had not only blocked national highways to Delhi but also stormed into the national capital to unleash riots on Republic Day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsajit singh, chaudhary charan singh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh succumbs to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
Chaudhary Ajit Singh was son of former Indian Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh
News Reports

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha defies logic while giving calculations on cryogenic tanks and medical oxygen

Nirwa Mehta -
One feels that if Aam Aadmi Party leaders focus on resolving the oxygen crisis instead of overusing their tiny brain it for absurd calculations, it could perhaps save a few lives.

Karnataka Congress shares morphed image to allege BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s link with BBMP bed scam after Congress supporter arrested in the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress morphed a photo to claimed that BBMP bed scam accused Congress supporter is actually BJP supporter

Fact sheet: Central govt’s Rs 190 crore a month subsidy on food grains vs Delhi govt’s Rs 8 crore a month free ration scheme...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While central govt provides free food grain under PMGKAY and wheat & rice at ₹2 and ₹3 under NFSA, Delhi govt is subsidising that ₹2 and ₹3

The orphans of Covid-19: Everything you need to know about legal adoption and govt rules

News Reports Anurag -
India has strict rules for parents who want to adopt a child. No individual, NGO or organization can take in a child without permission from the authorities.

Did a teacher in Karnataka die after self-administering lime juice to treat Covid-19? Here are the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the unfortunate death of Basavaraj and the subsequent misinformation peddled by media groups targeting the BJP leader and businessman Vijay Sankeshwar, the family members of the deceased teacher have come out in public to quell the misinformation about his death.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.
Read more
News Reports

Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications platform

OpIndia Staff -
Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller additionally informed that this is not the social media platform they talked about and that the plans to launch the same remain intact.
Read more
News Reports

Assam BJP disbands its minority cell after failing to make inroads in the Muslim-dominated areas in assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
BJP said that the party has won fewer votes than the 20-member booth committees present in the minority dominated areas in Assam
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,757FansLike
538,004FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com