Sunday, May 23, 2021
'Heat of the moment': Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

Ranbir Sharma, a 2012 batch Indian Administrative Service officer was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a revenue officer in 2015.

IAS officer manhandles a young boy over Covid-19 protocol violations
The Chhattisgarh IAS officer Ranbir Sharma of Surajpur district apologized on Saturday for slapping a man and smashing his phone on the ground for violating Covid-19 protocols. The officer released a video apologizing for his behavior and citing the reason upon receiving a backlash from netizens after his video misbehaving with the man went viral.

Collector Ranbir Sharma in his video statement claimed that the boy misbehaved with the police. He said, “The boy first said he is going for vaccination, however, he showed a receipt which wasn’t related to vaccination. He then said he is going to meet his grandmother. I slapped him in the heat of the moment.”

In another statement that is being circulated by the Chhattisgarh government to media personnel as damage control, Sharma apologizing for his behavior said, “I never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person in the video.”

Further justifying his act, he said, “In this pandemic situation, district Surajpur along with the entire Chhattisgarh state has been facing the irreparable loss of lives. We all employees of the state government are striving hard to tackle this problem.”

Statement being circulated. Image Source: Twitter

The netizens enraged by his irresponsible behavior demanded his suspension. NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has also taken cognisance of the matter as the boy was claimed to be just 13-years-old.

However, Sharma denying this allegation informed that the boy is 23-years-old and alleged, “He was riding a bike and was overspeeding. The man also misbehaved with officials.”

IAS officer Ranbir Sharma misbehaved with the boy

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, the boy can be seen showing some paper to the officer and something on his mobile phone. Soon after the officer snatched the phone from the boy’s hand and smashed it on the ground. 

He then slapped the boy and instructed the police personnel posted at the site to hit him with sticks. Sharma was heard instructing, “maaro ise (hit him).”

Bribe case against IAS Ranbir Sharma

Ranbir Sharma, a 2012 batch Indian Administrative Service officer was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a revenue officer in 2015.

