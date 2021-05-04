Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home World Chinese man seeking 'freedom and equality' navigates the Taiwan Strait in a rubber dinghy
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Chinese man seeking ‘freedom and equality’ navigates the Taiwan Strait in a rubber dinghy

"He said that he traveled from the Chinese province of Fujian, located on the east coast, in a rubber dinghy and wanted to move to Taiwan to seek freedom and equality", the police informed.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese man seeking freedom and equality travels to Taiwan in a rubber dinghy
Chinese naval carriers conducting exercises close to Taiwan in South China Sea(Source: Associated Press)
1

A Chinese man managed to cross the highly militarized Taiwan Strait in a rubber dinghy in his quest to seek ‘freedom and equality’, Taiwan police said.

The man, identified by his surname as Zhou, was detained on Saturday in Taiwan’s Taichung city after locals reported his suspicious behaviour.

“He said that he traveled from the Chinese province of Fujian, located on the east coast, in a rubber dinghy and wanted to move to Taiwan to seek freedom and equality”, the police informed.

Officials said they were still investigating Zhou’s sail over the 100-mile stretch of sea between China and Taiwan, which is guarded by thousands of Chinese and Taiwanese coast guard ships and naval vessels.

The Coast Guards told reporters that Zhou had traveled in a rubber raft measuring 8.8 feet by 5 feet that he bought on the Chinese e-commerce site Taobao and fitted it with an outboard motor. The authorities said Zhou brought with him 23 gallons of fuel and nothing else.

Zhou was found by local dock workers on Taichung port, who offered him their lunchboxes after he said he had sailed over from China. One of the workers informed their managers, who in turn notified the Taiwanese authorities about the intruder.

Zhou is currently held at a detention centre in Taichung and undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine. He could face three years of imprisonment, a fine as well as repatriation.

The incident has naturally raised concerns among the Taiwanese security analysts about the contentious waterway where Beijing has been aggressively increasing its presence. The concerns are also compounded by the facts that relations between China and Taiwan are at their lowest ebb after growing belligerence and irredentist claims made by the Chinese officials.

Beijing claims that the democratically governed Taiwan belongs to the People’s Republic of China, and has ratcheted up armed patrols and military sorties as a mark of intimidation. Taiwan, on the other hand, has steadfastly characterised itself as an independent nation and has rubbished sovereignty claims made by China.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTaiwan China conflict, Taiwan strait, China navy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bengal post poll violence: Stages in which journalists, politicians, fact checkers and historians will cover this up

Abhishek Banerjee -
The first step is creating an enabling environment. This is why they use the ‘fascist’ label for every BJP supporter, every BJP worker and every BJP leader. To dehumanize them all.
Opinions

Orphans of Bengal: Disillusioned. Resigned. Defeated. Broken

Nupur J Sharma -
Media reported on democracy, finally triumphing over 'tyranny' and 'fascism' as Mamata Banerjee decisively defeated BJP

PM Modi calls Bengal Governor Dhankhar over post-poll violence, expresses anguish over breakdown of law and order

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his concerns over violence.

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has tried to lure Covid-19 patients to join the organization in return of money for treatment

BJP worker forced to flee West Bengal after TMC thugs vandalised his resort

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Ghosh was compelled to flee West Bengal after Trinamool Congress goons wrought havoc at his Resort in Bolpur.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,712FansLike
537,046FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com