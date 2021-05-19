On Wednesday, Comedian Abish Mathew has found himself in sudden trouble after one of his old tweets resurfaced on the internet, in which he was seen hurling insults on BSP supremo Mayawati.

A tweet put out by the comedian in September 2012 has reappeared on Twitter, inviting a massive backlash against Abish Mathews. In the tweet, Abish Mathew had called the Dalit leader as ‘ugly’ and had shared offensive sexual innuendos.

“Mayavati is so ugly….. the only thing that can erect are statues! #ItsFunnierOnStage,” he tweeted years ago, in 2012.

2012 Tweet by Abish Mathew

Netizens have dug the old tweet tweet, and once it got circulated on social media, it resulted in a massive uproar. Many supporters of Mayawati and social media users have now demanded the comedian’s arrest and trended #Arrest_Abish-Mathew on social media platforms.

Netizens call out the offensive statement against Dalit leader

Several social media users pointed out that the tweets put out by the comedian were not just sexist and vile, but it also reflected his casteist and racist nature, especially against a woman leader belonging to the marginalized castes. They have demanded that the ‘comedian’ be tried under the SC/ST Act and demanding penal action against him.

One user pointed that if Abish Mathew can publicly abuse a Dalit woman Chief Minister, what would do they do to poor Dalit woman in villages.

Just imagine,if they can publicly abuse a Dalit woman Chief Minister, what would they do to poor Dalit woman in villages.



Does justice really exist?

Does equality have any meaning?

Do they consider Dalits as human being?

Do we matter as human being ?#Arrest_Abish_Mathew — lastwarriorleft (@lastwarriorleft) May 19, 2021

Many called the insult against Mayawati as deliberately casteist and racist.

Such sick casteist slurs doesn't count as a joke when it comes to dignity of a person.#AbishMatthew has lost my respect for him.#StopOnlineAbuse #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/5emtVlrYCw — Aastha Dass (@astydiaz20023) May 19, 2021

Another user said the tweets depicted how comedians thinks of Dalits.

This is what comedians think of Dalits@abishmathew pic.twitter.com/hpguVqE8dR — Jignesh Mawali (Divider in chief) (@JMawaali) May 19, 2021

No formal complaint has been registered against the comedian yet so far. Yesterday, another old tweet by Feminism in India’s CEO Japleen Pasricha against Mayawati had gone viral.