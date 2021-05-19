Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports Netizens demand arrest of 'comedian' Abish Mathew after his sexist tweet on Mayawati goes...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Netizens demand arrest of ‘comedian’ Abish Mathew after his sexist tweet on Mayawati goes viral

Netizens have dug the old tweet tweet, and once it got circulated on social media, which has now resulted in a massive uproar.

OpIndia Staff
Old tweet by comedian Abish Mathew against Dalit leader Mayawati goes viral, slammed for sexist statement
Abish Mathew (L),Mayawati (R), images via Twitter
19

On Wednesday, Comedian Abish Mathew has found himself in sudden trouble after one of his old tweets resurfaced on the internet, in which he was seen hurling insults on BSP supremo Mayawati.

A tweet put out by the comedian in September 2012 has reappeared on Twitter, inviting a massive backlash against Abish Mathews. In the tweet, Abish Mathew had called the Dalit leader as ‘ugly’ and had shared offensive sexual innuendos.

“Mayavati is so ugly….. the only thing that can erect are statues! #ItsFunnierOnStage,” he tweeted years ago, in 2012.

2012 Tweet by Abish Mathew

Netizens have dug the old tweet tweet, and once it got circulated on social media, it resulted in a massive uproar. Many supporters of Mayawati and social media users have now demanded the comedian’s arrest and trended #Arrest_Abish-Mathew on social media platforms.

Netizens call out the offensive statement against Dalit leader

Several social media users pointed out that the tweets put out by the comedian were not just sexist and vile, but it also reflected his casteist and racist nature, especially against a woman leader belonging to the marginalized castes. They have demanded that the ‘comedian’ be tried under the SC/ST Act and demanding penal action against him.

One user pointed that if Abish Mathew can publicly abuse a Dalit woman Chief Minister, what would do they do to poor Dalit woman in villages.

Many called the insult against Mayawati as deliberately casteist and racist.

Another user said the tweets depicted how comedians thinks of Dalits.

No formal complaint has been registered against the comedian yet so far. Yesterday, another old tweet by Feminism in India’s CEO Japleen Pasricha against Mayawati had gone viral.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstweet hate, online abuse, social media attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Islamists in India trend #Quds_हमारा_है to proclaim Jerusalem belongs only to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is the holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims.
News Reports

Congress toolkit: The uncanny resemblances between the actions of Congress supporters and instructions in the AICC document are hard to miss

OpIndia Staff -
Several comments and actions by Congress leaders and supporters show that they were following the toolkit prepared by AICC

Ex-NDTV journalist removed from his post of Media Advisor to Uttarakhand CM

Media OpIndia Staff -
Mansera is a Haldwani based journalist, who was associated with NDTV in the recent past and worked with a number of print publications in Hindi for the past two decades.

How did the left-liberals, Congress and their friendly media media become successful in creating ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in India

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The continued effort at creating this 'vaccine hesitancy' is now endangering the lives of countless people, who have fallen prey to their propaganda.

After Congress toolkit labels Kumbh as a Covid ‘super spreader’, Swami Avdheshanand condemns its politicisation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Swami Avdheshanand expresses his vexation over Congress toolkit, which in a well-planned manner tried to malign India's culture, heritage and values

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,379FansLike
545,635FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com