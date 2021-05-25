Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home News Reports Congress leader Udit Raj threatens journalist with SC/ST act, successfully stops him from releasing...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader Udit Raj threatens journalist with SC/ST act, successfully stops him from releasing his interview with tough questions

The journalist lamented that he has the entire recording of Udit Raj's interview but could not release it because of the threat and intimidation he is facing from the Congress leader. It must be noted that Congress spokesperson Udit Raj is a Dalit leader and National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST organisations.

OpIndia Staff
A journalist has accused Congress leader Udit Raj of intimidating him with the SC/ST Act and stopping him from sharing his interview
Udit Raj(Source: India Today)
309

Congress leader Udit Raj has successfully stopped a journalist from releasing his interview after the politician threatened to get the journalist imprisoned under the SC/ST Act if he dared to release the interview which apparently had some difficult questions for the Congress leader.

The journalist has shared his allegations against Udit Raj with OpIndia. He has reached out to share that he is being threatened and intimidated by the Congress leader over some parts of an interview. We are withholding his identity to prevent further harassment of this media person by the Dalit leader.

The journalist who interviewed the Congress leader said Raj was rattled by one of the uncomfortable questions he had asked during his interview. Enraged by the question, Kumar threatened the journalist with imprisonment under the SC/ST Act if he released the interview.

screenshot from the journalist’s message
Screenshot from the journalist’s message

The journalist shared that Udit Raj had reportedly stated that BJP’s ‘fools’ had given importance to the farmer protest ‘toolkit’ issue. Upon this, he had asked the Congress leader if he had also been ‘fooled’ by the same. On this question, Raj allegedly lost his cool and threatened the journalist with the SC/ST Act if he releases that part of the interview.

The journalist lamented that he has the entire recording of Udit Raj’s interview but could not release it because of the threat and intimidation he is facing from the Congress leader. It must be noted that Congress spokesperson Udit Raj is a Dalit leader and National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST organisations.

What do lawyers say about the SC/ST Act threat?

OpIndia talked to advocates to understand if the SC/ST Act can indeed be used as a tool by Dalit leaders to silence critics and prevent journalists from sharing their interviews. Lawyer Ravi Sharma says that in order to attract the ingredients of the offences under The Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) Act, 1989, it is imperative that the abuse/humiliation/persecution of the victim should have been carried out on account of him being a member of a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe and the offences under the act does not automatically gets attracted in all cases of violence/abuse/humiliation/persecution, simply because the victim belonged to a scheduled caste or tribe unless such atrocity has been motivated by caste considerations.

Advocate Vishwanath Venkatash said the excerpt based on the conversation would not warrant the invoking of the necessary sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, however, if there has been an identifiable pattern of past remarks or behaviour, a case can be made out subject to the filing of a complaint.

Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, also known as the SC/ST Act, was enacted to protect the marginalized communities against discrimination and atrocities.

The law lists various offences relating to various patterns or behaviours inflicting criminal offences and breaking the self-respect and esteem of the scheduled castes and tribes community, which includes denial of economic, democratic, and social rights, discrimination, exploitation, and abuse of the legal process.

Under Section 18 of the act, provision for anticipatory bail is not available to the offenders. Any public servant, who deliberately neglects his duties under this act, is liable to punishment with imprisonment for up to 6 months. An amendment was added to the original act in 2015 to make the act more stringent by adding more instances of “atrocities” as crimes against SCs and STs.

Rampant misuse of SC/ST Act

The anti-atrocities law was initially enacted with the laudable purpose of protecting persons hailing from the SC and ST community from any abuse or harassment over notions of caste supremacy. However, over the years, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been misused extensively for vengeance, blackmail and personal vendetta. False cases are rampantly registered under the Act against the members of other communities to settle personal scores.

A couple of months back, Rajasthan police had informed that over 40% of the cases filed in 2020 under The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 were found to be fake.

Last year, people in a village in the Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh fled the village due to fake cases registered against them under the SC/ST Act. According to reports, residents of Gothua village had sold their homes and moved to other places due to harassment of fake cases. Villagers have written on the outside walls and doors of their houses that they will be sold.

There have been several cases reported from various parts of the country where people were falsely implicated under the stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act. Any act of defiance is used as reasonable grounds to charge the person with SC/ST Act.

The controversial law has fuelled a major debate in the country pertaining to the cases of rampant misuse by the SC/ST communities by falsely registering cases against the members of other communities. Taking this to cognizance, the Supreme Court, in its 2018 judgment had diluted the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

However, the Union government brought another amendment act to nullify the Supreme Court’s 2018 order pertaining to the SC/ST atrocities act. Subsequently, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘This is Islamic area. Israel has no right to exist’: Hamas co-founder makes his intentions clear days after the ceasefire

Anurag -
Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar justified rocket attacks on civilians, spending money on military installations and insisted that peace talks with Israel are irrelevant.
News Reports

Congress leader Udit Raj threatens journalist with SC/ST act, successfully stops him from releasing his interview with tough questions

OpIndia Staff -
The journalist has approached OpIndia saying that he could not upload some parts of his interview of Udit Raj because of threats from Congress leader.

AAP’s poster offering free logs to cremate the dead is real, here is what we found out

OpIndia Scoops Nirwa Mehta -
The tractors carrying the logs for cremation were flagged off with much fanfare with AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's face printed on the flags.

Baba Ramdev fires 25 questions at IMA, asks if they have permanent treatments for diabetes, hypertension and insomnia yet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The sparring between Baba Ramdev and modern medicine practitioners has taken a new turn as the Yoga Guru has fired a letter with 25 questions to IMA.

‘Will never discriminate between voters and non-voters’: Yogi Adityanath reassures citizens

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh, India's most populated state, has till now registered 16,73,785 positive cases for Chinese coronavirus. Of these, 76,703 are active as of now.

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi goes ‘missing’ in Antigua, is wanted by the CBI and ED

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest Mehul Choksi may have fled to Cuba fearing extradition to India. India does not have extradition treaty with Cuba.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Landomus group appeals to PM to invest USD 500 Billion in India through an ad, here’s what we know about the strange company

Anurag -
The company is so obscure, that it has zero internet footprints. The only news about Landomus group are about the bizarre ad it put up in today's leading daily.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,543FansLike
548,280FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com