Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Covid-19 positive girl dies after alleged molestation at Tikri border, farmer leaders say they are investing the matter on their own

Farmer leader Mandeep Nathwani said that he aware of the allegation that a girl was molested at the farmer protest site, and she died of Covid-19

OpIndia Staff
Bengal woman dies at Tikri border, journalist claims she died after contracting COVID-19
According to CNN-News18 quoting Harayana Police sources, a young girl who died of Covid-19 in Delhi was allegedly molested at the Farmer’s protest on the Tikri border and she had filed a molestation complaint. The girl was taken to Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh after she exhibited COVID-19 symptoms on April 26, 2021.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Farmer leader Mandeep Nathwani made it clear that he is aware of the situation, but stated that the protest leaders are still investigating the issue on their end. Nathwani said in the interview that according to the information given to him, the girl in question had died from COVID-19.

“We are constantly in touch with the big leaders of Sanyukta Morcha, and we are maintaining a constant vigil trying to find out what actually happened to the girl”, said Nathwani in the interview. He said that it is not clear whether the girl was actually raped or not, and it needed to be ascertained.

Speculation has arisen from this interview that this anonymous girl in question might in fact be the 25-year old woman from West Bengal, who had died of complications from COVID-19 at the Tikri border just a few days ago. This speculation is corroborated by the fact that the girl in question and the woman from Bengal were both admitted to a hospital in Bahadurgarh for COVID-related symptoms on April 26.

However, CNN-News18’s reporting mentions the girl being admitted to Civil Hospital, Bahadurgarh whereas reports regarding the woman from Bengal states that she was admitted in a private hospital. Therefore, this speculation is merely just speculation at the time. According to the CNN-News18 report, the Haryana Police is currently ascertaining more facts and is currently investigating.

