Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal woman protestor dies of Covid at Tikri border as 'farmers' continue to...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal woman protestor dies of Covid at Tikri border as ‘farmers’ continue to agitate amid second wave

Though the members of the farmers union are publicly claiming that Basu died of a lung infection, a journalist named Sandeep Singh has taken to Twitter to confirm that the lady indeed died due to COVID-19 related complications.

OpIndia Staff
Bengal woman dies at Tikri border, journalist claims she died after contracting COVID-19
Bengal woman dies at Tikri border, journalist claims she died after contracting COVID-19
5

A 25-year-old woman identified as Momita Basu from West Bengal has reportedly died in a private hospital at the Tikri border on Friday. Basu had been protesting against the Central government’s farm laws at the outskirts of the national capital since April 11, 2021.

Speaking about the Bengal woman’s death, Rajendra Singh Deep Singh Wala, a leader of Kirti Kisan Union said: “Momita came to Tikri from West Bengal on April 11 to join the protest. Four days ago, she was admitted to a private hospital after her condition worsened. The doctors found an infection in her lungs. She breathed her last in the hospital on Friday”.

Though the members of the farmers union are publicly claiming that Basu died of a lung infection, a journalist named Sandeep Singh has taken to Twitter to confirm that the lady indeed died due to COVID-19 related complications.

He has said that Momita Basu had a lung infection and also contracted the COVID-19. The journalist confirmed that Basu’s death is the first confirmed case of death due to the COVID-19 pathogen at the Tikri border protest site, where thousands of ‘farmers’, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have continued to protest, even as India battles a second and more brutal wave of coronavirus infections.

The ‘farmers’ had squatted on the highways leading to the national capital demanding the repeal of three agriculture bills that were passed by the Modi government in September last year. Even after five months, the so-called ‘farmer’s protest’, which has been proven to be nothing but a politically motivated game plan to degenerate the incumbent Modi government, refuses to end.

In fact, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday asserted that the ‘farmers protests’ will continue and insisted that his drama at the border will continue despite the sharp uptick in the coronavirus caseload.

All this even when it was earlier reported that the ‘farmers’ protest along the Delhi borders and a number of Kisan rallies, meetings conducted in Punjab may have contributed to the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and surrounding states.

The UK strain of the coronavirus, which is markedly more virulent, is more prevalent in several northern states, including Punjab, the genome sequencing data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed. Two scientists from central government labs asserted that large gatherings in Punjab were responsible for the widespread transmission of the variant in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTikri border covid death
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream as #StandWithSharjeelUsmani trends

Editorial Desk -
Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of 'intellectuals'.
OpIndia Explains

The curious case of ‘Help India Breathe’: An Islamic organisation, changing donation goals and ties to Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Staff -
There are more than one reasons to believe that the Islamic NGO IMANA and its fund raising campaign 'Help India Breathe' is nothing but a sham

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

Media OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19

Moving toward establishing criteria about which govts are ‘objectionable’: What Russian Security Council chief said on George Soros, role in USA unrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chief of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev accused George Soros of shaping 'political discourses' and creating unrest in USA

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.

Covid facilities, food, donations: Temples rise up to help the nation again as second wave hits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Covid-19 care centre of the Swaminarayan temple is equipped with 500 beds, oxygen facilities like liquid oxygen tanks and piped oxygen lines, ICU beds and ventilators.

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,549FansLike
535,489FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com