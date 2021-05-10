After the recently concluded panchayat elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh, police on Friday arrested a newly elected village head Rakmuddin for hosting a beef party at Barwakhad village in Sonbhadra district.

The village head was arrested with four others on the charge of cow slaughter, an official said on Friday.

As per the locals, the village head had allegedly promised his voters a beef party if elected to power. The news of the party and cow slaughter which was conducted late at night on Thursday soon reached the villagers after which the police were informed immediately.

Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh informed that suspicious meat, animal skin and slaughter tools were recovered from the spot upon arrival.

An FIR has been registered against the five people. The four culprits identified as Akram Ali, Saheb Jan, Nazmul and Rahees, other than the village head were also arrested, informed the police.

There is a lot of resentment in the villagers after the incident. Upon receiving the information some leaders of the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, including BJP workers, had also reached the spot to register their protest.

The situation is said to be tense in the village.