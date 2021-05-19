Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports Probe ordered against cricketer Kuldeep Yadav for getting Covid-19 vaccine at a guesthouse
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

Probe ordered against cricketer Kuldeep Yadav for getting Covid-19 vaccine at a guesthouse

Kuldeep Yadav received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine in the lawns of Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house, while he had booked a slot at the Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar

OpIndia Staff
Kuldeep Yadav under scanner for taking Covid vaccine at guest house
Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav taking Covid jab
5

The Kanpur district administration has initiated a probe against cricketer Kuldeep Yadav for being vaccinated allegedly at a guest house instead of a hospital.

On Saturday (May 15), the ace spin bowler had posted a picture of him, taking the Coronavirus jab, on Twitter. His tweet read, “Whenever you get the chance, please get vaccinated. Please stay protected as we need to remain united in this fight against Coronavirus.” The visuals suggested that the jab was administered outdoors instead of a hospital wardroom, where he had booked his slot.

Screengrab of the tweet by Kuldeep Yadav

Citing an anonymous senior official, PTI reported that Kuldeep Yadav received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine in the lawns of Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house. This is despite the fact that he had booked a slot at the Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar. While speaking about the matter, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari informed that a probe has been initiated into the allegations. Reportedly, ADM Atul Kumar has been tasked to inquire about the details.

Woman gets vaccination certificate without getting inoculated

Amidst the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, several cases of negligence and mismanagement have come to light. Earlier, Maharashtra BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha revealed that a woman residing in Vikhroli in Mumbai received the vaccination certificate of the first dose without even getting inoculated. The Mulund MLA, while speaking to media, informed that a woman had approached him after getting a provisional certificate for the vaccination even though she had not taken the first dose. Hinting at a scam, the MLA has demanded an audit of every vaccine given to Mumbaikars suspecting there could be more cases like hers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

How did the left-liberals, Congress and their friendly media media become successful in creating ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in India

Dibakar Dutta -
The continued effort at creating this 'vaccine hesitancy' is now endangering the lives of countless people, who have fallen prey to their propaganda.
News Reports

After Congress toolkit labels Kumbh as a Covid ‘super spreader’, Swami Avdheshanand condemns its politicisation

OpIndia Staff -
Swami Avdheshanand expresses his vexation over Congress toolkit, which in a well-planned manner tried to malign India's culture, heritage and values

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.

‘Deferring deadline does not absolve WhatsApp’: Modi govt again gives stern warning over privacy policy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, WhatsApp had announced that its new controversial privacy policy has been deferred and it wont come into effect on May 15th.

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.

‘Delhi CM does not speak for India’: MEA responds to Kejriwal’s ‘Singapore Variant’ fear-mongering

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that the Singapore government had called the High Commission raising a strong objection to Kejriwal’s statement.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
News Reports

Congress toolkit exposes nexus between the party and international media, used journalists to peddle anti-Modi propaganda

K Bhattacharjee -
A new Congress toolkit is circulating on social media that reveals the depths to which the party sank during the pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,379FansLike
545,635FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com