The Kanpur district administration has initiated a probe against cricketer Kuldeep Yadav for being vaccinated allegedly at a guest house instead of a hospital.

On Saturday (May 15), the ace spin bowler had posted a picture of him, taking the Coronavirus jab, on Twitter. His tweet read, “Whenever you get the chance, please get vaccinated. Please stay protected as we need to remain united in this fight against Coronavirus.” The visuals suggested that the jab was administered outdoors instead of a hospital wardroom, where he had booked his slot.

Screengrab of the tweet by Kuldeep Yadav

Citing an anonymous senior official, PTI reported that Kuldeep Yadav received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine in the lawns of Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house. This is despite the fact that he had booked a slot at the Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar. While speaking about the matter, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari informed that a probe has been initiated into the allegations. Reportedly, ADM Atul Kumar has been tasked to inquire about the details.

Woman gets vaccination certificate without getting inoculated

Amidst the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, several cases of negligence and mismanagement have come to light. Earlier, Maharashtra BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha revealed that a woman residing in Vikhroli in Mumbai received the vaccination certificate of the first dose without even getting inoculated. The Mulund MLA, while speaking to media, informed that a woman had approached him after getting a provisional certificate for the vaccination even though she had not taken the first dose. Hinting at a scam, the MLA has demanded an audit of every vaccine given to Mumbaikars suspecting there could be more cases like hers.