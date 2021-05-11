Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Mumbai: Woman gets vaccination certificate without getting a jab, BJP demands audit

Hinting at a scam, Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha has demanded an audit of every vaccine given to Mumbaikars suspecting there could be more cases like hers.

Mumbai BJP MLA hints at vaccine scam in Maharashtra
Maharashtra BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha on Monday revealed that a woman residing in Vikhroli, Mumbai received the vaccination certificate of the first dose without even getting inoculated. 

The Mulund MLA, while speaking to media, informed that a woman had approached him after getting a provisional certificate for the vaccination even though she had not taken the first dose. “She was unsure whether she would get the first jab again. This smells like a big vaccine scam, a thorough probe should be done,” he said.

Hinting at a scam, the MLA has demanded an audit of every vaccine given to Mumbaikars suspecting there could be more cases like hers.

Informing that he will soon write to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister if the matter isn’t probed, Kotecha warned, “Any officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation found guilty should be terminated.”

However, Yashwant Jadhav, the Chairman of BMC Standing Committee refuted the allegations and claimed that there is no question of any inquiry based on ‘random complaint’.

As of now, the state of Maharashtra has stalled the vaccination drive for 18-44 years of age citing a shortage of vaccine. 

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a statement to the media informed that the government has decided to prioritise the second dose of the 45+ age group people with the remaining stock of vaccines.

“There is a dearth of vaccines, hence we’re considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses are left for this age group that’ll be now used for 45 years and above group. Administering the second dose is a priority,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray in a tweet claimed that the government is looking at other avenues to procure vaccine doses to strengthen the vaccination drive in the state.

“Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift and efficient, after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked BMC to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines,” he said in a tweet.

As per the Press Information Bureau, the state reported 37,236 new Covid-19 cases and recorded almost double recoveries (61,607) in the past 24 hours. 

