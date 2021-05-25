AAP’s poster offering free logs to cremate the dead is real, here is what we found out

Aam Aadmi Party has graduated from providing ‘free’ oxygen check with oximeters to providing free logs for cremation. An image of a poster has gone viral on social media in which logs for cremation are put up in a tractor with a poster that Aam Aadmi Party has arranged for free logs for cremation for those who have lost their lives to COVID.

Hope this is photoshop-d.

Because I can't imagine this trolley being driven through colonies.

And the man is smart, he is providing Lakdi Sewa in UP, not Delhi.

Ye rajneeti badalne aaye thhe. pic.twitter.com/kPBCTOq2op — BioGas ConcentratoRatty (@YearOfRat) May 25, 2021

The image is of a tractor which announces free logs for cremation in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

Netizens at first thought it must be fake because it really cannot be true that a political party will advertise cremation logs for the deceased. It also seemed strange since the advertisement was in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur where Aam Aadmi Party is not even having any presence. Ghazipur, however, is one of the places in UP which shares its border with the national capital. Lakhs of ‘farmers’ have been blocking borders are Ghazipur protesting against the new farm laws. Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party has provided all facilities for the ‘farmers’ to protest.

Spotting the viral image, we at OpIndia got curious. Here is what we found.

It is real

The above tractor carrying logs for cremation in Ghazipur is real. In fact, Aam Aadmi Party itself has shared the advertisement of cremation logs on its official account.

The tractors carrying the logs for cremation were flagged off with much fanfare with AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s face printed on the flags.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey led initiative

The above initiative is supported by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey. Speaking to OpIndia, Om Prakash Singh of AAP said that the project was paid for by Dilip Pandey. It is not yet clear whether it is his personal project or it is funded by the Delhi taxpayers’ money or just party fund.

In fact, not just him, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has actually led the project.

Abhinav Rai, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former OSD to Delhi Government, took to Twitter to share the above advertisement for free logs on Sunday.

He also shared in another tweet that Sanjay Singh for emotional on seeing the dead bodies floating in the Ganga river and to give a dignified cremation to the Hindus, he has arranged for the logs for cremation.

He added that Singh has given his full salary to pay for the cremation logs. It is quite likely that the taxpayers’ money is used by Arvind Kejriwal to promote the party in a rather weird fashion in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 assembly elections. Do note that it was Sanjay Singh himself who had launched the bizarre ‘free oxygen check’ last year in UP even as Delhi struggled with COVID cases.

There’s a ‘little’ problem

You see, the number on the poster advertising free logs for cremation is 9935391246. However, when OpIndia tried contacting the number, it reached a clueless woman who had no idea what we were talking about. However, when you see Rai’s tweet, you can see that the actual number for free logs for cremation is 9935931246. Confirming to OpIndia, AAP leader said that the number printed on poster was incorrect but has since been corrected. Two ‘very poor’ people have also been given free logs for cremation till now.