Friday, May 28, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking to stop ‘media trial’ of wrestler...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking to stop ‘media trial’ of wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the petition has been filed on behalf of a "vigilant person" - Sushil Kumar and no other PIL can be entertained filed on behalf of him.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi HC dismisses plea to restrain 'media trial' of wrestler Sushil Kumar/ Image Source: Zeenews
7

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to hear a plea seeking to stop the media from ‘sensationalising’ and carrying out a ‘media trial’ against wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the death of a 23-year old wrestler, reports Bar and Bench.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the petition has been filed on behalf of a “vigilant person” – Sushil Kumar and no other PIL can be entertained filed on behalf of him.

“You can’t file a PIL. Let that man come.”, the Court said as it dismissed the petition that claimed media has defamed him by its reportage of the murder case in which Sushil Kumar is an accused.

The former Olympian was arrested by a team of Delhi Police Special Cell on May 23 morning in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler named Sagar Rana or Sagar Dhankad. Sushil Kumar was absconding after the purported May 4th incident.

The Delhi Hight observed that Sushil Kumar was free to take the recourse available to him in law, adding, “All these contentions are raised for Sushil Kumar and as per party-in-person, there is defamation. PIL has been preferred for a person who is a vigilant man. We see no reason to entertain.”

The petition was filed before the Court by a law student Srikant Prasad and Kamla Devi, the mother of accused Sushil Kumar.

The petitioners claimed that Kumar’s career, achievement, rewards, medals and honour are being diminished due to the ongoing media trial, and “he would be not left with anything” even after an acquittal. The petitioner also claimed that the entire case was set up with a malafide intention to sabotage Sushil Kumar’s career.

“Media is using Article 19 as misuse by creating false and frivolous heading. In every high profile cases, media has decided them criminal before the court.”, he contended.

Images show Olympian Sushil Kumar attacking Sagar

On Friday, a video showing Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his friends attacking another wrestler Sagar Rana with sticks surfaced on social media platforms.

In the video, the wrestler Sagar Rana can be seen lying on the ground, who later succumbed to the injuries he suffered due to the severe beating. The visuals show the 23-year-old injured wrestler, Sagar Dhankar, with his back on the ground while Sushil Kumar and three others surround him.

Reportedly, the wrestler had a video of the incident filmed to terrorise the wrestling circuit in the city. Sushil had asked his friend to make that video as they thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community, the police told in the Delhi court.

Earlier this month, Sushil Kumar’s anticipatory bail was rejected by Delhi Court. Later on May 23, he was arrested by the Delhi Police and sent to 6-day police custody.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

China wants Nepal to buy vaccines with ‘secret’ conditions after Nepal had to look for other sellers as India decided to stop export

OpIndia Staff -
China announced that it would provide 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine under "grant assistance" to Nepal
Politics

‘Farmers’ now decide to ‘defeat PM Modi’ in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, had earlier talked about defeating PM in 2024

OpIndia Staff -
So-called farmers, protesting and creating a ruckus for months now are now set on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

After Antiguan PM said they will not accept Mehul Choksi back, Dominica says they will send him to Antigua

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi is an Antiguan citizen, and Dominica does not have extradition treaty with India, complicating the matter

I&B Ministry gives 15 days to Digital Media publishers and Streaming platforms to give details of compliance with new IT rules

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Information Technology Rules, 2021, included separate guidelines for Social Media, Digital Media, and Streaming platforms

‘You are just a private, for-profit company, don’t try to dictate India’s legal policy. Comply with Indian law’: GOI to Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform. It will have no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be", the statement strongly asserted.

From fruit juice to oats, soaps to bulbs, Indian Medical Association endorses products in exchange for huge money: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IMA a private association of allopathic doctors in the country, seems to have put itself in a tough spot by embroiling in unnecessary controversies

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Media

Fifty Shades of ThePrint: 50 examples of how the leftist portal is running propaganda in the name of journalism

Alok Bhatt -
Fifty examples of mischievous and misleading journalism by Shekhar Gupta run ThePrint in its propaganda against Modi govt
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

‘You are just a private, for-profit company, don’t try to dictate India’s legal policy. Comply with Indian law’: GOI to Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform. It will have no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be", the statement strongly asserted.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,132FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com