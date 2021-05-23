Sunday, May 23, 2021
Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested from Delhi in a murder case

In a deadly brawl that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city on the intervening night of May 4 that included Sushil Kumar, a 23-year-old wrestler sustained fatal injuries.

OpIndia Staff
Olympian Sushil Kumar
Olympian medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested by a team of Special Cell on Sunday morning in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, Sagar Rana.

The arrest was made by a team of Special Cell led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh.

Sushil Kumar’s associate Ajay Kumar, who had been accompanying the wrestler ever since Sagar Rana’s murder has also been arrested. A team of Delhi Police was also present in Punjab.

In a deadly brawl that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city on the intervening night of May 4 that included Sushil Kumar, a 23-year-old wrestler sustained fatal injuries.

The Chhatrasal Stadium brawl

As reported earlier, a quarrel had taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Sonu, Sagar, Prince, and others in the parking area of the stadium. The police report suggested that Sagar was staying in a house linked to Sushil in the Model Town area. Sushil had asked him to vacate the premises, but Sagar continued to stay there with his friends, which is believed to be the reason behind the fight between the two groups.

According to the Police FIR, calls were made from Chhatrasal stadium at around 2 AM about a firing incident. The caller had said that he spotted two men with pistols firing at others. By the time Police reached the spot, there were five cars parked in the parking area, but there was no one inside. When Police inquired, they came to know that a PCR vehicle had come there earlier and rushed the injured to BJRM Hospital. Sagar succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while Amit and Sonu are undergoing treatment.

The Police traced links to wrestler Sushil Kumar after which he was found missing from his home.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under Sections 302, 365, 120B of the Indian Penal Code. One of the accused identified as 24-years-old Prince Dalal was arrested shortly after the incident. 

Sushil Kumar denied allegations

After the incident, Sushil Kumar had told news agency ANI that the group that got into a fight with them was not their wrestlers.

“We have informed police officials that some unknown people jump into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident,” he had said.

