Sunday, May 2, 2021
News Reports
TMC MP Derek O’Brien continues to hit below the belt, refers to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as mosquitoes using wordplay

The TMC MP cleverly formed the acronym MO-SHA by using the initial letters from the surnames of Modi and Shah, which means mosquito in Bengali

OpIndia Staff
Trinamool Congress seems to be unable to digest its run on the path to victory. Senior leader of the party, Derek O’Brien, played a wordplay in a tweet to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah mosquitoes. He said, “An emotional day after fighting the world’s most destructive force, MO-SHA’s BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless EC. A momentous day for India & Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #Covid we have to celebrate responsibly.” In Bengali, Mosha means mosquito. Thus, the TMC MP cleverly formed an acronym by using the initial letters from the surnames of Modi and Shah.

O’Brien’s obsession with the abuses

However, this is not the first time TMC’s leader has used unparliamentarily language against the Prime Minister and Home Minister. He has been using the same Mo-Sha reference for a long time.

He had been in the news several times for his offensive language. In 2014, he had called PM Modi ‘butcher of Gujarat’. In September 2020, he was suspended from Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour.

