Trinamool Congress seems to be unable to digest its run on the path to victory. Senior leader of the party, Derek O’Brien, played a wordplay in a tweet to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah mosquitoes. He said, “An emotional day after fighting the world’s most destructive force, MO-SHA’s BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless EC. A momentous day for India & Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #Covid we have to celebrate responsibly.” In Bengali, Mosha means mosquito. Thus, the TMC MP cleverly formed an acronym by using the initial letters from the surnames of Modi and Shah.

An emotional day after fighting the world’s most destructive force, MO-SHA’s BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless EC. A momentous day for India & Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #Covid we have to celebrate responsibly — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 2, 2021

O’Brien’s obsession with the abuses

However, this is not the first time TMC’s leader has used unparliamentarily language against the Prime Minister and Home Minister. He has been using the same Mo-Sha reference for a long time.

If MO-SHA had put in even half the energy,mind space & resources to Covid containment & vaccine management than it has to an election in a single state,India would not have been in this crisis.



What’s the story? One Nation. One that. One this.BUT dual pricing?



Statement. VIDEO pic.twitter.com/t7szJn6Aij — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 21, 2021

2 phases still to go for polls in Bengal.



5 days still remain.



3 candidates dead.



Lakhs of voters and poll workers exposed to Covid.



71 seats.



The two Election Commissioners under the command of the duo MO-SHA have ignored multiple suggestions to club phases. pic.twitter.com/iz1LlxwUBc — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 25, 2021

Since the lackeys of Mo-Sha 😜 in the BJP have been instructed not to allow #Parliament to function, might as well do a 5 min interview to hold this Govt accountable #DelhiGenocide



WATCH pic.twitter.com/MI9pvK85yL — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 3, 2020

Meet the EC trio (pic) who meekly did what MO-SHA commanded. Eight phase #BengalElection2021 through March-April in the midst of #COVID19

Did not reconsider decision despite almost daily pleas.



If your decision caused even one #CovidIndia death, U have BLOOD on your hands pic.twitter.com/AzBz53wo1r — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 26, 2021

He had been in the news several times for his offensive language. In 2014, he had called PM Modi ‘butcher of Gujarat’. In September 2020, he was suspended from Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour.