Huge crowd gathers at Beed where NCP leader Dhananjay Munde went to inaugurate COVID isolation facility

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde inaugurated a Covid-19 isolation facility for women in Beed in the presence of several party supporters tossing Covid appropriate behaviour.

The shocking visuals reveal how the party workers and supporters gave social distancing a complete miss by flocking the Covid isolation centre at the time of inauguration.

It is imperative to note that the district of Beed has been facing the brunt of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning of April.

OpIndia had earlier reported how the crematoriums of the district had no place to burn the bodies of the Covid-19 victims due to which eight bodies were burnt on a single pyre.

Discrepancy in the number of Covid-19 deaths and funerals has come to the fore in Maharashtra’s Beed district. While the Beed health department stated that 273 people succumbed to the virus in April, those managing crematoriums and cemeteries claim the number to be 378.

The authorities have now set up a committee to probe the matter.

While the state of Maharashtra has managed to significantly bring down the numbers of new corona cases in Mumbai, some rural districts of Maharashtra continue to pose a worrisome situation.

As per the Press Information Bureau, the state reported 37,236 new Covid-19 cases and recorded almost double recoveries (61,607) in the past 24 hours.