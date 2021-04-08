Thursday, April 8, 2021
Home News Reports Bodies of 8 Covid-19 victims burnt on one pyre in Beed, other cities in...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Bodies of 8 Covid-19 victims burnt on one pyre in Beed, other cities in Maharashtra report shortage of space and wood in crematoriums: Reports

A shortage of space has been reported in a crematorium in Aurangabad. As per a report, pyres have to be set on fire even before the previous one extinguishes completely.

OpIndia Staff
The cremation 8 Covid-19 victims at the crematorium in Ambajogai
65

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 59,907 new Covid-19 cases and reported 322 deaths. The sudden surge in cases has put immense pressure on the existing health infrastructure in the state.

In one such instance, eight bodies of COVID-19 victims were cremated on a single pyre in Maharashtra’s Beed district due to a shortage of space at a makeshift crematorium, as informed by a civic official. Similar instances are being reported from other cities as well.

Ambajogai Municipal Council’s chief officer Ashok Sabale told PTI, “As residents objected to the cremation of COVID-19 victims in the crematoriums which we currently have, we identified a separate space on Mandwa road, nearly two kilometres away from the town. The new makeshift facility has limited space.” “As a result, we had to set up one large pyre and cremate eight bodies on Tuesday. It was a big pyre and the bodies were kept at a certain distance from each other,” the official informed further.

Amongst the dead, one was a woman below the age of 60, while the others were 60 years and above.

Considering the rise in cases and therefore expecting an increase in mortality rate, the official informed that they are planning to expand the makeshift facility and make it waterproof before the monsoon season. The official urged people to seek timely treatment to avoid complexities. 

The Ambajogai block in Beed has become the new corona hotspot with 500 cases reported in just four days. The local administration has imposed a lockdown of 10 days in the district. 

VHP leader, Vinod Bansal condemned the act in a tweet and questioned the Maharashtra government asking if it would have meted out a similar treatment if the deceased were from any other religion.

Lack of space in Aurangabad crematorium, no wood for the fire in Bhusawal

A shortage of space has been reported in a crematorium in Aurangabad. As per a TV9 report, pyres have to be set on fire even before the previous one extinguishes completely. 

The city of Bhusawal located in the Jalgaon district has reported a shortage of dry wood to light the pyre of the deceased. The cremation ground near the Tapi River which usually cremates ten to fifteen bodies every day is experiencing a sharp rise in numbers. As the funeral is being delayed due to lack of wood, relatives of the deceased have to queue up and wait for hours to perform the final rites. 

Possibility of a new strain in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that there is a possibility of a new strain of the Covid-19 virus in the state. The samples have been sent to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for examination. The state has also asked if a change in treatment would be required to treat corona patients in Maharashtra. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Modi govt rescues Punjab govt from a financial crisis that would prevent it from procuring foodgrains from farmers: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Loan of almost ₹ 90000 by state procurement agencies in Punjab would have become NPA, preventing them from further procurements
Crime

Death threat to Yati Narsinghanand: One Danish Ali from Meerut offers Rs 51 lakh for ‘beheading’ the Dasna temple priest

OpIndia Staff -
The person, reportedly named Danish Ali, has been arrested by Meerut police.

Kerala poll violence escalates, Muslim League and CPIM go on a rampage, communist offices burnt after bomb blast killed Mansur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
10 Left party offices vandalised in Kerala, after an IUML worker was killed in a political clash with the CPIM party

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda

Fact Check: Did PM Modi ask students to attempt difficult questions first in exams?

News Reports Anurag -
A student from Arunachal Pradesh and a teacher from DAV institutions had asked the PM about how to tackle difficult subjects or topics during study hours.

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Crime Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges

Recently Popular

News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
World

‘What the hell’: Jordan Peterson expresses shock after discovering his ideas are part of Marvel villain’s philosophy in Captain America comics

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan Peterson has discovered that a Captain America comic portrays his ideas as part of the philosophy of villain Red Skull.
Read more
News Reports

Video of Sadhguru saying Yashoda became Lord Krishna’s ‘lover’ goes viral, Isha Foundation offers explanation: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru said in the video that after Krishna had grown up, his foster mother Yashoda had become her lover and a Gopi
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze writes an explosive letter to NIA court about extortion bids by Maharashtra ministers: Read the FULL text of the letter

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has alleged in his letter that Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab had asked him to extort money
Read more
News Reports

“I was going against Islam… I’m handing myself over to Allah”: Saqib Khan of Roadies fame quits the glamour industry

OpIndia Staff -
The now former model Saqib Khan wrote about going astray from the tenets of Islam and his lack of "Sukoon" because of it
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,844FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com