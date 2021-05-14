Friday, May 14, 2021
Home Opinions Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

Authorities in most states of India are not even pretending that they are making an effort to clamp down on Eid gatherings.

K Bhattacharjee
Coronavirus lockdown norms flouted during Eid celebrations
Image Credit: ANI
165

The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end. As is to be expected, social distancing norms and lockdown measures against the Coronavirus pandemic have gone for a toss during Eid celebrations.

Authorities in most states of India are not even pretending that they are making an effort to clamp down on Eid gatherings. It is in stark contrast to the atmosphere that has prevailed in the country for months on end.

The visuals emerging from multiple states are quite staggering. Huge crowds are loitering in the streets to celebrate the festival. But it is not a new development. Such scenes have prevailed over the past few days in the run up to the festival.

Such scenes demonstrate why lockdown in India during the second wave of the pandemic was a doomed endeavor from the very beginning. Apart from questions regarding their efficacy, lockdowns will not work if authorities refuse to enforce the restrictions on one particular section of the community.

Enforcing lockdown was a humongous task even during the first wave of the pandemic. However, people were more willing to abide by the restrictions because there was the general sentiment that the lockdown will not be a regular feature and it was only temporary.

After more than a year, people’s patience is already wearing thin. On top of that, there is clearly a discriminatory manner in which the lockdown is being implemented across various states. It is unclear how lockdown is supposed to help, even if it helps at all, when you allow vast sections of the population to flout every norm.

There are genuine costs to such duplicity. It leads to a disregard for the law among the larger populace. For instance, a policewoman was attacked in Madhya Pradesh and a police vehicle was set on fire after cops visited a marriage ceremony in Chhindwara where Coronavirus guidelines were reportedly being violated.

It’s really unfortunate what happened and people should not be taking the law into their hands but when they can see that Coronavirus restrictions are being applied in an arbitrary manner, they will respond accordingly at some point. This is not a justification for lawless behaviour, it is only a word of caution for what happens when laws are not imposed equitably. Sooner or later, people decide that they have had enough.

It is not one or two errant occasions but the general condition of the state of the lockdown. In Tripura, a wedding was raided and guests were thrashed. Even the groom and purohit were not spared. In Delhi, a video went viral where a couple could be seen behaving in an obnoxious manner with the police.

But it was after the Police approached the couple for not wearing a mask inside their own car. Yes, you read that correctly, inside their own car. This is at a time when restrictions are being flouted openly at the farmer protests at the Delhi border.

If authorities in India cannot apply such vast overarching laws equitably, then they should say so and not impose it at all in the first place. They should say that they do not have the capabilities necessary to enforce such a mandate and act accordingly.

Now we have a situation where livelihoods are being destroyed due to the lockdown and jobs are being lost while restrictions have been made a joke of by vast sections of the population. It is only the law abiding citizens who are suffering.

There is no justification in preventing people to earn their livelihoods when authorities are incapable or unwilling, perhaps both, to impose the lockdown on a particular community. Authorities can wax eloquence and polemic on social media and elsewhere but the manner in which the lockdown has been imposed during the second wave of the pandemic remains a blot on the face of the nation.

Such duplicity is not helpful for intercommunity relations as well. There was much hue and cry made about the Kumbh Mela and yet, the media and politicians are completely giving Eid gatherings a free pass. The pandemic politics that the media and politicians have indulged in have been one of the divisive exercises carried out in recent times.

There is a great deal of evidence that the farmer protests contributed massively to the spread of the second wave of the pandemic and yet, in global media and national, it is the Kumbh Mela that was demonised. Such hypocritical conduct has grave consequences and we will be living with it for years to come.

It is time for authorities to admit they are in no position to impose a lockdown and allow people to live as they deem it. Carrying on with the circus that persists today is a slap across the face of every law abiding citizen.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsEid covid lockdown
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis
Opinions

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

K Bhattacharjee -
The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

‘Delhi’s govt was just complaining, not trying to handle logistics of oxygen supply’: Director of INOX

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jain said that the central government's job is to inform these manufacturers to produce a certain amount of oxygen, which they did and made a chart for each state with specific volume allocation.

Dr.Reddy’s commences rollout of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, to be priced at Rs 995.40 per dose

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Sapra, the global head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Lab became the first person to receive the Sputnik V shot at Hyderabad today.

Kejriwal govt sets aside Rs 50 crores for free vaccination of Delhi residents, while spending far more on PR: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While AAP government in Delhi spent Rs 150 crores on PR from Jan to March, it has only allocated Rs 50 crores for the free vaccination of Delhi's 2 crore population.

Israel Defence Forces debunk propaganda peddled by Palestinian supporters, explain how Hamas is causing death of Gazan civilians

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Israel Defence Forces informed that about 1,750 rockets have been fired at the Jewish State by terror outfits such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna gets cancelled by Islamists for saying that Israeli and Palestinian lives are equal

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media users slammed Rihanna for her Instagram post mourning the loss of lives on both sides during Israel-Palestine conflict
Read more
News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,959FansLike
543,496FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com