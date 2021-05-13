Friday, May 14, 2021
‘We were used by media, everyone from DM to CMO helped’: Family of RSS worker who died of COVID denies The Print report of not getting help

While Amit Jaiswal's brother-in-law had alleged not getting help from govt, recordings of phone calls with him show he had admitted getting help from both the administration and the RSS

OpIndia Staff
On 12th May, Shekhar Gupta’s The Print published a story that one PM Narendra Modi fan and RSS worker died of Covid-19 after getting no help from authorities for his treatment. Specifically adding in the headline that PM Modi follows him on Twitter, The Print claimed that RSS worker Amit Jaiswal’s family had alleged that they hoped that PM Modi will intervene after learning about his situation, but the PM didn’t provide any help. The report had also alleged that Jaiswal was admitted in a Mathura hospital because he didn’t find a bed in Agra.

Earlier, it was revealed that the entire report by Print false, and his close associates had revealed that Amit Jaiswal had received full support. It was also revealed that he had got himself admitted in the Mathura hospital on his own choice, and he was offered a bed in Agra. Contrary to claims by the Print, Amit’s associates and RSS workers had arranged Remdesivir injection, Plasma, Oxygen cylinders etc for him and his mother, who was also suffering from Covid-19.

Now, the family members of Amit Jaiswal have come forward to allege that The Print used them in the portal’s propaganda against the Modi govt, and denied the allegations of not receiving aides in the treatment.

Talking to journalist Sushant Sinha, Amit’s friends Vipul Bansal and Udit Singh denied the allegations, and confirmed that Amit had received adequate medical care before his unfortunate demise. RSS worker Vipul Bansal informed that BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar had also helped his best, who was in contact with the family of Amit. Udit Singh said Amit was given care 24 hours a day, and all the required medical supplies were provided.

Sushant Sinha displayed a screenshot of WhatsApp conversation between Udit Singh and Amit Singh’s sister, where she had said that they were misused by media. She said that their motive behind talking to media was hospital, and they didn’t know that they were going to be used by the media. She had also said that she will go mad seeing the reports.

Sinha also played an audio recording of phone call between Vipul Bansal and Amit’s brother-in-law, who had alleged that they had not received any help. During the conversation, Amit’s brother-in-law had said that the administration had made full preparation for Amit’s treatment. He had said that the CMO has been called to inform that Amit is being shifted to Agra, and the DM in Agra had kept injections ready for Amit. Vipul also said that despite shortage of hospital beds in Agra, one bed was arranged in Prabha hospital.

Amit’s brother-in-law had confirmed the same in a phone call, who had said that even the hospital’s chowkidar knows that a patient of CMO is coming.

In the phone conversation, Vipul had informed him that people had arranged medications after he had asked for help on Twitter, and had asked him to pick up the phone as the people were calling him. The brother-in-law had put his phone number in his tweet, and well-wishers were trying to call him to find out what is needed and what has been arranged. He had told Vipul that he had spoken to the DM and the injections are being arranged.

He also confirmed that Amit could not be transferred to Agra from Mathura on time due to some mismanagement by the hospital, and there no lack of help from the govt. He told Vipul that everyone from CMO to the MP was providing help.

The brother-in-law further had informed that Amit was administered one Remdesivir injection when he was hospital. A phone call with Amit’s sister also confirms that Udit had informed that two Remdesivir injections and plasma were arranged by RSS workers.

Talking about the sister and the brother-in-law alleged not getting help despite all the evidence of getting help, both Udit and Vipul said that the sister had just lost her brother and mother within days, and she was manipulated by media and misused her. But they claimed that the brother-in-law belongs to the anti-Modi camp, and he gave the statements due to his anti-Modi sentiment.

