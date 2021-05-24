The ‘farmer protests’ which was on a decline in recent times have suddenly gained a lot of momentum. As we speak, more and more farmers are reaching the Delhi-Haryana border to mark the 26th of May as a ‘Black Day’ on the occasion of the completion of 6 months of protests.

The protests against the farm laws have received support from the opposition parties and 12 of them, including the Congress and its allies in Maharashtra, apart from Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) and others, have extended their support to the protests.

Incidentally, the sudden growth in momentum comes days after Khalistan sympathiser organisation Khalsa Aid received a six figure donation from JK Rowling’s charitable organization, The Volant Charitable Trust. Assuming that the six figure amount was in Pound, it would translate it into crores of rupees in INR.

Hemkunt Foundation also received huge donations for their campaign to help people amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, we had reported how the foundation could possible be violating the FCRA Laws in the country.

The disclaimer in the fundraiser’s description reads, “Hemkunt Foundation has tied up with United Way of Bengaluru to accept foreign donations on this campaign. The funds will be transferred to the vendor assigned by Hemkunt Foundation.” According to the recent amendments in FCRA laws, no FCRA registered organization can collect foreign funds for a non-FCRA organization.

According to the Terms of Use and Guidelines published by Ketto, Foreign Funding is disabled by default. The organization is responsible for submitting FCRA certificate if they want to accept foreign funding. The foreign funding to their campaign runs in crores of rupees.

Recently, the Central Government had transferred Rs. 23,000 crore to the accounts of over 9 lakh farmers in a record breaking procurement of wheat.