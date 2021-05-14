Friday, May 14, 2021
Harry Potter author JK Rowling gives six-figure donation to pro-Khalistani outfit Khalsa Aid

"We are humbled by the support for our humanitarian work", Tweeted Khalsa Aid, thanking the British author.

OpIndia Staff
JK Rowling donates to Khalsa Aid
Harry Potter author JK Rowling (L), Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh (R), (source: indiatimes.com)
212

The famous British author JK Rowling’s charitable organization, The Volant Charitable Trust, has made a generous donation to the pro-Khalistani outfit Khalsa Aid for its ‘Covid-19 relief work in India’. The terrorist-linked organisation shared this update earlier today on Twitter, saying that it had received a ‘six-figure grant’ from @jk_rowling charitable trust. “We are humbled by the support for our humanitarian work”, Tweeted Khalsa Aid, thanking the British author.

The Harry Potter creator replied to Khalsa Aid’s Tweet, thanking people for buying a copy of her latest children’s book The Ickabog. “As a result, my charitable trust continues to be able to support those worst affected by the pandemic”, wrote the author.

Claiming to be working on the ground to assist COVID-19 patients who battling the deadly virus and facing difficulties as India grapples with an aggressive second wave, Khalsa Aid has been, over the last few weeks, requesting people to donate generously towards their cause.

Khalsa Aid and its suspected terrorist links

Though we would refrain from commenting on the ‘Covid relief work’ this controversial organization has undertaken to support those who are worst affected by the pandemic, we have reported in detail how Khalsa Aid is suspected to be a front organization for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA had registered a case in this regard in December 2012, alleging that Khalsa Aid was one of the organizations linked to the BKI funding the Indian BKI members to commit terror acts in the country. Unfortunately, the case hit a dead wall for the past one and a half years.

Babbar Khalsa intends to create an independent Sikh state in India through violent means and is responsible for several terror attacks in the country resulting in many civilian deaths. The Trump administration had declared BKI a threat to American interests.

Besides being allegedly involved in funding terror activities in India, Khalsa Aid International has also been accused of illegally raising funds and being non-transparent about how they utilise the pooled funds.

Khalsa Aid’s murky ‘humanitarian work’

An incident that highlighted the murky operations of the Khalsa Aid’s “humanitarian work” was when the organization had to grudgingly admit that it had never been to Syria for any kind of work after it sought donations in the name of rehabilitating victims in the war-ravaged Syria.

The organisation also claims that it has provided services to victims in Bangladesh and Kerala, but the financial details of the organisation have no mention of the organisation’s charitable work in the above-mentioned places.

Ravi Singh, the CEO of Khalsa Aid, accused of being a cheater and running a crooked organisation

The person who heads the Khalsa International Aid is as dubious as the organization he heads, if not more. According to a person who penned his brush with the Khalsa Aid CEO, Singh exploited people by appealing to their empathy, asking them to donate money for the welfare of the poor, victims of atrocities, etc., using only a part of it on the actual aid and using the remaining amount on himself.

The user alleged Singh to be an opportunist who, in the name of fundraising for the needy and the poor, sought publicity by uploading videos of himself donating money and other essential items to the people. The person also stated that money in the tunes of lakhs and crores were raised by Singh but only a few thousands were donated to the needy. Moreover, the person, claimed that there were gross irregularities in Khalsa Aid’s projects, no transparency in accounts held by them, and money raised for a specific purpose was diverted for personal expenses and other projects.

