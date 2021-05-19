A day after Japleen Pasricha, founder-CEO and Editor-in-Chief at ‘Feminism in India’, was caught up in a controversy after her old sexist tweets targeting BSP supremo Mayawati went viral on social media, another old tweet has fuelled a fresh backlash against the far-left activist.

An old tweet of Japleen Pasricha, where she had claimed that ‘All Muslims are terrorists’ has now come back to haunt her. In September 2013, Pasricha, who manages the far-left portal ‘Feminism in India’, had put out a tweet saying, “Because all Muslims are terrorists.”

Almost eight years later, the old tweet of Pasricha has now gone viral on Twitter, inviting a barrage of criticism. Several social media users targeted the far-left ‘feminist’ Japleen Pasricha for her ‘Islamophobia’ and asked her to get ‘proper medical treatment’.

Another user said that people like Pasricha cannot generalize all Muslims as “terrorists.” Tejashvi, a secular social media user, called her tweets “utterly disgusting.”

You just can’t generalized ..90% Muslims ki wajah se 10% muslims ko badnaam kr rhi ho .Not fair .Utterly disgusting — tejashvilog (@pseudokiller69) May 18, 2021

As her old tweets went instantly viral, prompting several social media users to react to her past tweets aggressively, the far-left ‘activist’ claimed that her tweet was a sarcastic one.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Japleen Pasricha issued a clarification for her ‘Islamophobic’ tweets saying that she was disheartened to see that some people were misreading her tweets. She claimed that her tweet was sarcastic and was in response to the harrasment that Miss America had faced in 2013.

According to Pasricha, her tweet was in response to a racist attack on Miss America winner Nina Davuluri by a section of Americans in 2013. Nina Davuluri, who had become the first Indian-American to win Miss America, was called an ‘Arab’ and ‘terrorist’ by a section of Americans in response to her victory in the Miss America contest in 2013.

Nina Davuluri is not a Muslim, howevern she had to face raciall slurs after her win. As per Pasricha, she was responding to that particular incident and had tweeted in a sarcastic way saying, “Because All Muslims were terrorists”.

In a tweet posted in 2013, Pasricha had also claimed that her tweets were in response to the racist attacks and not an act of Islamophobia.

Japleen Pasricha’s tweet

The controversy over Pasricha’s controversial tweets on Muslims resurfaced on internet just a day after her old sexist tweets against BSP chief Mayawati had gone viral.

Japleen Pasricha called out for sexist tweet

On Tuesday, an old sexist tweet targeting Dalit politician Mayawati put out by Japleen Pasricha appeared on Twitter accidentally, inviting severe condemnation.

In a tweet posted in 2012, Pasricha had hurled sexist abuses at Mayawati, saying that she was not entitled to discuss family planning and birth control in Lok Sabha as she was ‘unmarried.’ In her tweet, Pasricha, who often claims to be the champion of ‘Feminism’ had mocked Dalit leader Mayawati for not having children of her own and speaking of birth control and family planning.

After severe backlash, Japleen Pasricha apologised for a sexist jibe at BSP supremo Mayawati.

In her apology tweet, Pasricha claimed that she had put out the tweet nine years ago without having any knowledge about sexism and casteism. She said she was ignorant then and has unlearnt a lot about internalised sexism and casteism since then.