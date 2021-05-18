Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Feminism in India Editor Japleen Pasricha called out for sexist jibe at Mayawati, blames it on ‘internalised sexism’

Japleen Pasricha has issued an apology over the tweet after it went viral. She blamed it on 'internalised sexism and casteism'.

OpIndia Staff
Japleen Pasricha called out for sexist jibe at Mayawati
Image Credit: Asian Age
Japleen Pasricha, founder-CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Feminism in India, has apologised for a sexist jibe at BSP supremo Mayawati in 2012. In the tweet, she mocked Mayawati for not having children and speaking of birth control and family planning.

She was called out over the nine-year old tweet and a campaign was initiated against her.

Japleen Pasricha was condemned for her regressive thought process.

The tweet has also sparked a lot of casteist attacks against Savarnas. Sumit Chauhan, an Ambedkarite journalist, said that Savarnas are ‘mentally sick’ people and ‘highly casteist’ by nature.

Earlier, comedian Neville Shah had issued an apology for a 5-year old joke where he had mocked ‘quota admission’.

