Japleen Pasricha, founder-CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Feminism in India, has apologised for a sexist jibe at BSP supremo Mayawati in 2012. In the tweet, she mocked Mayawati for not having children and speaking of birth control and family planning.

Japleen Pasricha has issued an apology over the tweet after it went viral. She blamed it on ‘internalised sexism and casteism’.

Source: Twitter

She was called out over the nine-year old tweet and a campaign was initiated against her.

She leads @FeminismInIndia . Shame. See the amount of contempt and hatred she has for Behan Ji and Lalu ji. This joke is so sexist. @GoogleNewsInit should stop supporting her. https://t.co/yjkCorRs7F — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) May 18, 2021

Japleen Pasricha was condemned for her regressive thought process.

Here is your intersectional Feminist and writer at @FeminismInIndia abusing both Mayawati Ji and Lalu Ji.



Pls look at the regressive thought process. https://t.co/V5TbRIrTrX — Subhajit Naskar (@subhajit_n) May 18, 2021

She claims to be fucking feminist. Chullu bhar pani me dub mar Jappeen. https://t.co/n4SB4iHAKS — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) May 18, 2021

Currently she is into intersectional feminism & a writer at @FeminismInIndia. Cute. https://t.co/XevE22Bykj — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 18, 2021

The tweet has also sparked a lot of casteist attacks against Savarnas. Sumit Chauhan, an Ambedkarite journalist, said that Savarnas are ‘mentally sick’ people and ‘highly casteist’ by nature.

ये भारत में नारीवाद का झंडा उठाये घूमती हैं। perfect example of ‘The Discreet Charm of The Savarna’… they are mentally sick people and highly casteist by nature https://t.co/SiqJfM7hWI — Sumit Chauhan (@Sumitchauhaan) May 18, 2021

Earlier, comedian Neville Shah had issued an apology for a 5-year old joke where he had mocked ‘quota admission’.