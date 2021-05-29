Saturday, May 29, 2021
Home World France: Islamic terrorist on watch list stabs a woman police officer inside police station,...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

France: Islamic terrorist on watch list stabs a woman police officer inside police station, injures two others in Nantes terror attack

The terrorist - Ndiaga Dieye-was released from prison in March after serving an eight-year sentence for violent crime. He was on a security services register for his"rigorous" religious practices and was considered a terrorism risk.

OpIndia Staff
Nantes Terror Attack/ Image Source: Sun
145

A radical Islamic terrorist, who was on a watch list for potential terrorist threats, stabbed a policewoman inside a police station and injured two others in western France on Friday before being shot by the police.

According to the reports, the 40-year-old terrorist, who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism, entered the police station in La Chappelle-Sur-Erdre in Nantes, France, on Friday morning and stabbed the woman police officer several times with a knife. Two others have also suffered serious injuries during the terrifying terror attack on Friday.

The woman officer, identified as Katell Lerech, is fighting for her life after being stabbed in the terror attack. The terrorist, who reportedly belongs to Tunisia, has been shot dead by the police after he escaped with the officer’s pistol. Katell, who is in her 40s, lives in Les Touches of Nantes with her partner.

The victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. “He was flagged in 2016 for a strict practice of Islam, for radicalisation,” Minister Darmanin said.

Terrorist stole pistol from officer, fled the spot

The terrorist – Ndiaga Dieye-was released from prison in March after serving an eight-year sentence for violent crime. He was on a security services register for his”rigorous” religious practices and was considered a terrorism risk. The terrorist had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The attacker fled the spot in a car, but he crashed. Later, he entered an apartment building where he held a young woman hostage for more than two hours.

More than 250 officers launched a manhunt to nab the terrorist. Hours later, the suspect emerged onto the balcony of his captive’s flat and opened fire on officers. According to the witness, the attacker was brandishing the pistol taken from the police officer he stabbed.

After firing at the officers, he fled into a field where he fired several more times at officers, before being killed in an encounter.

In April, in a similar incident, a female police officer in France was stabbed to death in Rambouillet, a town southwest of Paris. The attacker was identified as a Tunisian migrant. He was shot dead by her colleagues in the aftermath of the stabbing. The attacker allegedly shouted ‘Allahu-Akbar while carrying out the attack. The attacker was reportedly unknown to the intelligence officials or the police. 

France has been a victim of Islamist terror attacks since the beheading of Samuel Paty and Emmanuel Macron’s defence of freedom of expression.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Kerala High Court slams state govt’s over 80% minority scholarship quota for Muslims, says legally not sustainable: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala HC upheld that 'subclassification' of the Muslims within the minority community and disproportionate awarding of scholarships to them is not legally sustainable
News Reports

Modi govt invites applications from non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh to grant Indian citizenship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt issued a notification asking people belonging to six persecuted communities to apply for a certificate of naturalisation

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless

How the Congress government backstabbed the Serum Institute of India during the swine flu epidemic

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Forced by circumstances, the Serum Institute of India had moved the Delhi High Court in June 2012 under section 9 of the Arbitration Act.

Home Ministry to soon come up with a comprehensive definition of ‘hate speech’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Home Ministry has entrusted the Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws to define what constitutes 'hate speech'.

Odisha won’t burden Central govt for Cyclone Yaas relief during the pandemic, will handle on its own: Naveen Patnaik

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said his state would tide over the cyclone fallout by itself without burdening the central government during a raging pandemic.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Bharatpur, caught on CCTV, the woman had killed her husband’s paramour and her son 2 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in their car by two assailants on Circular Road in Bharatpur, Rajasthan
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Entertainment

Siddharth Pithani, friend and flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrested from Hyderabad

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Pithani, who was the creative manager of the late Bollywood actor, was the first to see the corpse of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,217FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com