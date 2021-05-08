On Saturday (May 8), controversial Youtuber and former Big Boss contestant ‘Hindustani Bhau’ aka Vikas Fhatak was detained by the Shivaji Park police for violating Coronavirus protocols in pursuit of his scheduled protest.

Hindustani Bhau had announced on Twitter on Wednesday (May 6) that he would launch a protest if the Uddhav Thackeray-led-Maharashtra government did not cancel exams for students. The Youtuber had said, “Your Hindustani Bhau will launch a demonstration for students and their family members. At 12:30pm on Saturday, I will raise my voice for the students of India at the Shivaji Park in Dadar.”

He further added, “I will continue with my protests until exams are cancelled or the students receive a concession for their fees.” To ensure that his plan succeeds, Hindustani Bhau decided to travel to Shivaji Park by ambulance. Due to the ongoing lockdown in Maharashtra, vehicular movement is highly restricted in the state. Individuals are permitted to travel in public only in case of emergencies. In a bid to avoid vehicle checks by the police, the Youtuber had arranged for an ambulance.

Screengrab of the tweet by Hindustani Bhau

It must be mentioned that ambulances are not stopped by the police, given that it falls under the category of emergency service. On learning that Hindustani Bhau reached Shivaji park, a local police team immediately rushed to the scene and detained him. Interestingly, a group of 15 reporters was already at the spot even before the police arrived.

While speaking about the matter, DCP (Zone 5) Pranaya Ashok emphasised, “Yes. It’s a gross publicity stunt with misuse of a vital medical facility. He has been detained. An FIR is being registered. He is likely to be arrested.”

Before the arrival of police, Vikas Fhatak told the reports that he is demanding the cancellation of the 12th exams, and the fees for students should be waived off. ‘Hold the exams after this Covid pandemic is over, do not play with the life of the children,’ he kept saying even as police took him from the spot and made him sit in a police vehicle.

Hindustani Bhau shot to fame for making roast videos of politicians, celebrities and Pakistanis. Due to the abusive nature of his content, his account was terminated by Youtube.