Monday, May 17, 2021
Updated:

IDF eliminates Islamic Jihad commander in airstrike, rocket from Gaza hits chicken coop, injure civilians in Israel

Abu Harbeed has led attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians for 15 years. It is also believed that he was directly responsible for the anti-tank missile fire that wounded an Israeli citizen recently.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Kann News/Twitter
80

The Israeli Defense Forces have eliminated an Islamic Jihad terrorist on Monday, Times of Israel reported. Initial reports suggest that Hussam Abu Harbeed was killed in his home in northern Gaza by an Israeli airstrike. He was said to be the commander of the terrorist outfit’s operation in northern Gaza.

According to the IDF, Hussam Abu Harbeed has led attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians for 15 years. It is also believed that he was directly responsible for the anti-tank missile fire that wounded an Israeli citizen recently. There has not been a confirmation as yet from the Islamic Jihad.

An Arab suspect has also been reportedly arrested over a firebombing incident at Jaffa, an ethnically mixed coastal city. A 12 year old Arab child was reportedly injured in the incident. A judge has issued a gag order preventing further publishing details in the case.

Meanwhile, a rocket fired from Gaza hit a chicken coop is Southern Israel which led to a fire. Firefighters have reached the spot and are reportedly in the process of dousing the fire. In a separate incident, several Israelis were reported to be lightly injured after a rocket from Gaza hit a home in Ashdod.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has continued over the past week with rockets being fired from Gaza and the IDF retaliating against Hamas and other terror groups operating there. India has condemned the spate of violence at both ends and has called for immediate de-escalation.

