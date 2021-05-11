Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Home News Reports Covid-19: India records more recoveries than new case for first time in second wave,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Covid-19: India records more recoveries than new case for first time in second wave, curves show early signs of improvement

Sunday numbers which come out on Monday usually show a decline because of possible lower testing, and hence, a seven-day average is a more proper reflection of the pandemic numbers. However, if these numbers are anything to go by, this appears like a silver lining in the dark clouds of the pandemic.

Anurag
India Healthcare workers
Healthcare workers in PPE suits (Representational image: MoneyControl)
221

On May 10, 2021, India showed early signs of recovery from the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first time in two months, there were more recoveries compared to the new cases reported. As per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 3,29,491 new cases reported. On the other hand, 3,55,851 patients were reported recovered from the coronavirus infection.

India reported more recoveries on May 10 for the first time in two months. Source: Covid19India.org

The two-month summary of Covid-19 in India

On March 10, India was already falling in the strong grip of the second wave of the pandemic. There were over 22,000 cases reported in the country, with over 18,000 recoveries in a single day.

In beginning of March, India was showing signs of second wave. Source: Covid19India.org

The number of new cases went out of control suddenly after April 4, when India reported over one lakh cases for the first time in the second wave. Within ten days, India touched two lakh cases per day on April 14, putting a stress on health infrastructure. Soon, India was facing a severe shortage of ICU beds, healthcare workers, medical oxygen and medicines.

India crossed one lakh cases per day on April 4. Source: Covid19India.org

In another ten days, by April 21, India started reporting over three lakh cases per day. However, things had started to get streamlined slowly in the backend. The supply of medical oxygen was ramped up. Life-saving drugs and machines were being manufactured and imported at war footing. Soon India roped in armed forces as well to control the disease.

Over three lakh cases were being reported from April 21. Source: Covid19India.org

On April 30, India reported over four lakh cases, and after a slight downfall in the new cases, the country kept reporting over four lakh cases for four days straight from May 4 to May 8. On May 9 and May 10, there were some signs of relief as cases were less than 4 lakh mark, and finally, on Sunday, India reported more recoveries than new cases in a single day.

For few days from April 30, India reported over 4 lakh cases. Source: Covid19India.org

Sunday numbers which come out on Monday usually show a decline because of possible lower testing, and hence, a seven-day average is a more proper reflection of the pandemic numbers. However, if these numbers are anything to go by, this appears like a silver lining in the dark clouds of the pandemic.

It is too soon to heave a sigh of relief, but if the trends continue over next few days, the worst would hopefully be behind us.

Current situation in most affected states

Maharashtra:

The state of Maharashtra has been on the top of the list for a very long time. Currently, the state has been showing a sharp decline in the number of new cases per day. On May 10, it was for the first time in 40 days that the state reported less than 40,000 cases in a single day. There were 37,236 new cases with 61,607 recoveries. 549 people died on May 10 due to complications associated with Covid-19.

Karnataka:

The second most affected state in terms of active cases, Karnataka has reported over 39,000 cases in a single day, making it the state with a maximum number of new cases on May 10. There were 32,188 recoveries on Sunday, and currently, there are 5,71,006 active cases. 596 people lost their lives on Sunday due to Covid.

Kerala:

Prematurely lauded for the Kerala model of Covid-19 management, the state of Kerala has been among the top affected states by the infection. The state reported 27,487 cases on Sunday with 31,209 recoveries. However, the death rate in the state is among the lowest, with only 65 deaths reported on Sunday.

Punjab:

Though Punjab is not among the top five states, the situation is going north at an alarming rate. The state reported 8,549 new cases making it one of the few states that reported more cases compared to one day earlier. There were 198 deaths in the state that has been attributed to mismanagement and self-medication in the rural regions. Farmer protests is also an important factor to consider when it comes to rising cases in the state.

UP:

The largest state in the country in terms of the population was on the verge of becoming the top contributors of new cases, but the administration under CM Yogi seems to have worked extensively in controlling the second wave in the state. On May 10, the state reported 21,277 new cases with 29,709 recoveries. There were 278 deaths reported due to Covid in the state on Sunday.

Many cities showed signs of touching peak on May 2

Last week on May 2, Prof Maninder Agrawal of IIT Kanpur shared data based on SUTRA. According to the model he has been working on, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Lucknow (UP) were among the cities that had touched peak and showed signs of recovery. It is evident that the trend has been continuing for the last eight days as India is collectively showing signs of recovery. He also mentioned that Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Kolkata (West Bengal) were moving towards the peak, and now it is noticeable that these states are, in fact, reporting more cases compared to the previous day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindia covid cases, india covid peak, india coronavirus cases
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Here are the 5 things Suvendu Adhikari wrote in his first article after becoming the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari penned an article in the Indian Express, slamming the TMC for destroying the united fabric of West Bengal
News Reports

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde flouts COVID-19 protocol, gathers a huge crowd for inauguration of isolation centre in Beed

OpIndia Staff -
The district of Beed has been adversely affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Creating vaccine hesitancy, fear, unused ventilators in Congress-ruled states and more: Read JP Nadda’s scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create it, that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic," JP Nadda's letter to Sonia read.

Congress govt had nominated Navneet Kalra, now accused of black marketing oxygen concentrators, as a permanent member of Golf Club

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for absconding Delhi restaurateur Navneet Kalra who is accused of black marketing oxygen

Calcutta HC “appreciates” Mamata Banerjee-led govt for ‘stemming’ the post-poll violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal was in the grips of political violence after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC emerged victorious in the assembly elections

Sonia Gandhi retains her position as party president, blames the local leadership for Congress’ poor performance in polls

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Paucity of time, infighting, covid restrictions were some of the reasons given by the state leadership for Congress' poor performance in assembly elections.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter restores official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after govt steps in

OpIndia Staff -
The spokesman for the Government of India has said that the account has been suspended due to some technical issues
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,917FansLike
541,278FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com