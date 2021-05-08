Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation. He was homosexual and his murdered is believed to be due to an act of honour killing.

Rest in peace Alireza Fazeli Monfared. This 20-year-old beautiful soul from Iran was brutally killed by his brother & cousins for being gay as part of an honour killing.



Iran's LGBTQ community is brutalised both by the regime & by bigotry in certain families#علیرضا_فاضلی_منفرد pic.twitter.com/LsWBlvSKYX — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 8, 2021

According to reports, he was murdered three male members of his family opened a letter from the country’s conscription service which stated that he had been exempted from the two-year compulsory military service because of “moral and sexual depravities such as transsexualism”.

According to reports, Monfared’s partner has revealed that he was murdered by his half-brother and two others. “Alireza’s killing as a result of his sexual orientation being stated on his military service [exemption] card has once again provided proof for our warning several years ago about the risks caused by the military service exemption process for gay Iranian men and underlines the need for legislation to prevent these safety risks,” activist group 6rang said in a statement.

The murderers phoned the mother of Alireza Fazeli Monfared and told her where to find the beheaded body of her son. She has reportedly been hospitalised with shock.

The Iran International report stated further, “6Rang also wrote that it had warned earlier that the laws allow the law enforcement, judiciary, employers and educational authorities “to identify gay men with only once glance at the military service exemption card,” thereby depriving those “diagnosed” with such “depravities” from employment in government organizations and the private sector.”

His partner said that they were planning to move to Turkey to seek asylum in Europe. The three accused have reportedly been arrested. According to the report, the Persian website of the BBC had reported on May 7th that Monfared was in imminent danger from his family. LGBT are persecuted in Islamic countries, often by law, due to religious sanction against same sex relationships.