Saturday, May 22, 2021
Home News Reports Camel urine is pure, can be used to treat diseases, but cannot say the...
News Reports
Updated:

Camel urine is pure, can be used to treat diseases, but cannot say the same about cow urine: Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik quoted several 'research studies' to claim that camel urine can cure skin diseases, hepatitis, cancer etc

OpIndia Staff
Drinking camel urine is pure, cannot say the same about cow urine: Zakir Naik
Camel urine (left), Zakir Naik (right), images via Alwanoh and BBC
3

Islamist preacher Zakir Naik, who has been on the run from the Indian law enforcement authorities, is not new to controversies. A video of the fugitive, explaining the health benefits of camel urine in the light of Islam, has now gone viral on social media. It is ironic that while Muslims regularly use the ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) jibe to insult Hindus, they believe that camel urine is beneficial to health.

The contentious video was uploaded on Huda TV on January 7 this year. The channel has a whopping 4.87 lac subscribers. Zakir Naik appeared in the video and answered the questions posed by three curious Muslim viewers about the health benefits of camel urine and milk in accordance with Quran. At about 4:56 minutes in the video, Naik claimed, “There are various researches which confirm that there are various benefits for the human being in drinking camel’s urine.”

To substantiate his claim, Naik drew conclusions made by an ancient Persian physician named Ibn Sina. While quoting him, the Islamic preacher, “Amongst all urines, the most beneficial is the urine of the Bedouin camels. Today, after doing laboratory tests, we have come to know that the camel’s urine contains potassium and albuminous proteins. We know it also contains traces of uric acid, sodium as well as creatin.”

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Huda TV)

Islamic preacher lists down health benefits of drinking camel urine

“According to the research done by Dr. Abdul Fateh Mehmood Idris, he says that the urine of the camel can be used in certain skin diseases…Scientific research has proven that urine makes the hair lustrous and thick. It is also used in the prevention of dandruff,” Zakir Naik alleged. He then went on to quote the ‘research’ done by another Muslim microbiologist named Dr. Ahlaam Al Awadi. The Islamic preacher this time added that Dr. Awadi’s research showed that camel urine can even cure hepatitis, besides skin diseases and dandruff.

Citing one Dr. Khurshid, Zakir Naik went on to claim that camel urine contains anti-cancer properties and can be used in the treatment of cancer. The Islamic preacher urged his Muslim followers to blindly believe everything in the Quran and agree to the sayings of the Hadiths, provided they are authentic. “You can always do research later. Science is not the criteria to determine whether you should believe in the Hadith or not. If Hadith is authentic, we believe in it irrespective of whether science belives in it or not,” Naik emphasised.

Zakir Naik says no medical benefit of cow urine

While answering the question of a fellow Muslim who mock Hindus over ‘cow urine’, Naik urged its followers to refrain from doing so. Quoting Persian physician Ibn Sina, he claimed that urine extracted from both cow and camel are ‘pure.’ Zakir Naik went on to add that Muslims can consume the urine or fecal matter of any animal or bird that is permissible (Halal) for them to eat. He, however, disagreed with the medical benefits of cow urine and said that he couldn’t find any scientific research on it.

“Drinking of camel urine is a common practice (among Muslims). It is coming down from centuries in the Arab (world). Same is the practice of drinking cow’s urine among Hindus. But, there is no scientific proof (for cow urine) that I could find. So, I cannot say whether it is good or bad. But according to Islamic scholars, yes, you can have it,” Zakir Naik said. He then went on to mock Hindu deities, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dismissed the advancement of science in ancient India.

Zakir Naik quotes authentic Islamic Hadith to justify the drinking of camel urine

Towards the end of his video, Zakir Naik quoted verse 5686 of the Hadith of Sahih-al-Bukhari. It goes as, “The climate of Medina did not suit some people, so the Prophet ordered them to follow his shepherd, i.e. his camels, and drink their milk and urine (as a medicine). So they followed the shepherd that is the camels and drank their milk and urine till their bodies became healthy. Then they killed the shepherd and drove away the camels. When the news reached the Prophet e sent some people in their pursuit. When they were brought, he cut their hands and feet and their eyes were branded with heated pieces of iron”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

It’s too early to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but let us still

Rahul Roushan -
Almost exactly two years ago when Narendra Modi led BJP scored an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the supporters were overjoyed and the haters demoralized.
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.

India to produce 65%-70% of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for the world, starting August after complete tech transfer: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Indian envoy to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma on Saturday said that Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be locally produced in India

As Kamal Nath wants to ‘burn the country’ again, read about his role in the 1984 genocide and why he thinks he should be...

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Barkha Dutt in 2016, Kamal Nath said that he should be applauded for his 'service' during the anti-Sikh riots.

Congress now admits that PM’s pic on vaccination certificates is justified, wisdom dawns after states get responsibility for vaccination: Read how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have replaced PM Modi photo on vaccine certificate with that of their CMs

‘Indian Corona’: How Kamal Nath used ‘Indian strain’ trope, now proved to originate in US and Denmark, to exonerate China, tarnish India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video of Kamal Nath has come forward in which he could be seen absolving China for COVID and implicating India, calling it 'Indian Corona'

Recently Popular

Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ to more toolkit tweets day after Govt asked them to remove the tag: Here are the tweets which got the...

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has labeled 5 more tweets on the 'Congress toolkit' by BJP politicians as 'manipulated media' on Saturday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress party forces ABP News to drop former party leader Shehzad Poonawalla from debate on the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party threatened ABP news that they will participate in a debate on the toolkit if Shehzad Poonawalla is part of it
Read more
News Reports

CNN’s Jewish anchor interrupts Pakistan Foreign Minister, calls out his anti-Semitic statements on TV

OpIndia Staff -
CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over his anti-Semitic statements.
Read more
News Reports

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,460FansLike
547,050FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com