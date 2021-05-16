West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is currently visiting post-poll violence-affected areas. He visited Nandigram on May 15, where he got emotional while telling the media personnel about the ordeal of people allegedly facing violence as they voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On my visit to unprecedented post poll violence affected areas #Nandigram faced heart rendering state of affairs ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ -people’s lives devastated unimaginably, being made to suffer as they ‘dared to vote’! Heartbroken people losing hope in democracy and law. pic.twitter.com/Cjqih9VRo0 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 16, 2021

Taking to Twitter he said that the people’s lives have been devastated unimaginably and are being made to suffer only because they ‘dared to vote’.

Enough is Enough. CM @MamataOfficial must act. There is no other option. Every incident of violence be attended- culprits booked, compensation and rehabilitation undertaken forthwith. Officials @WBPolice @HomeBengal for dereliction of duty be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/GZGMBJmBB9 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 16, 2021

“Enough is enough”, he said and said that the West Bengal Chief Minister must act and officials with the West Bengal police should be held accountable for dereliction of duty.

Earlier on Saturday, he shared his anguish over the pleas of people in Nandigram who are facing a fearful situation that people in Nandigram are pleading to Banerjee that they are ready to change religion to live.

Never ever imagined would face a situation @MamataOfficial where tearfully people will plead the constitutional head ‘will change the religion’ to live ! — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 15, 2021

After the visit to post-poll violence-affected areas in Nandigram, the Governor vowed that the constitution would be preserved, protected, and defended. He said he had never imagined the situation where people would ask him if they would ‘change their religion to live.’

My assurance and commitment to people of State at all costs Constitution will be preserved, protected and defended.



They should not loose confidence in democracy and law. I share their excruciating agony and suffering. Expect @MamataOfficial to horrendous scenario in the state. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 15, 2021

He further added that the people of West Bengal should not lose confidence in democracy and law.

‘Bring an end to the suffering of the people’ – Governor asked CM

He urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take corrective steps to stop the violent situation in the State. He said, “The post-poll violence must stop. You have not taken any steps yet. You have ignored the pleading of the people. You have kept your eyes closed over the violence. It is not democracy if the people have to ask if they change the religion, would they be allowed to live. It is not democracy. It is not the rule of law.”

Post poll violence in West Bengal

Since the Assembly elections were declared in the State, there were several reports of violence against BJP workers and voters. BJP has alleged that several of their party workers had to face torture at the hands of TMC workers. On the other hand, CM Banerjee claimed the violence had been reported only in the seats where BJP had won.

Union Home Ministry had sent a three-member team to evaluate the situation in the State. Governor Dhankhar also sought reports from Police departments in the State and expressed his anger over poos State of law and order. A detailed report is yet to be submitted by the Chief of Police. Governor Dhankhar has visited several post-poll violence-affected areas to console those who had faced atrocities for voting BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost Nandigram to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the recently concluded polls.