Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Home News Reports Karnataka: Bribe for Bed scam unearthed, BJP's Tejasvi Surya accuses BBMP officials of allotment...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Bribe for Bed scam unearthed, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya accuses BBMP officials of allotment of beds against money, says many lives lost

BBMP officials found taking bribes in exchange of beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients because of which thousands of patients have not been able to get beds in Benglauru.

OpIndia Staff
Tejasvi Surya
Tejasvi Surya confronting BBMP officials (Image: Screenshot from video uploaded on Tejasvi Surya's Youtube channel)
4

Bengaluru Urban and Rural have collectively reported 21,866 cases on May 4. There has been a steady increase in the demand for hospital beds across the city due to the surge in Covid cases. Amidst the health crisis Bengaluru is facing, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has alleged that a ‘Bribe for Bed’ scam is going at at BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike). Surya alleged that the war room officials at BBMP were falsely booking beds meant for the Covid-19 positive patients in exchange for money.

According to BJP MP, 4065 beds in Bengaluru were found to have been booked illegally. He added that BBMP officials were allegedly attempting to sell the beds in exchange for money. Surya, along with MLAs Uday Garudachar and Sathish Reddy, went to the BBMP war room and confronted the officials regarding the alleged bed allotment scam. The case has been handed over to Central Crime Branch for further investigation.

Tejasvi alleged that the BBMP officials were allotting the beds meant for Covid-19 patients to asymptomatic patients. They were then charging as much as Rs 50,000 for blocking a bed. During the confrontation, Surya questioned the civic body officials how they managed to admit a new patient within thirty seconds of the previous patient who was discharged.

Further, Surya questioned how the war-room personnel who were related to each other were appointed. He also questioned the hiring process of 17 individuals and asked about the agency that they belonged to.

Some of the names he enquired about while confronting BBMP officials are Mansoor Ali, Tahir Ali Khan, Sadiq Pasha, Md Zayed, Alsai Saheer, Umer Khan, Salman Urif, Zameer Pasha, Zabiullah Khan, Sayed Hasnain, Sayed Shahid, Sayeed Shahbaz, Md Yunus, Syed Mohin and Syed Mukesh.

BBMP officials, Aarogya Mitra Hospitals and private agents were involved, alleges Tejasvi

During the press conference, Surya said that there are enough beds in Bengaluru city. However, the war room personnel had been running a racket of false blocking the beds. They were then allotting those beds to the people in exchange for money. He added that there was a nexus between BBMP officials, Aarogya Mitra hospitals and private agents who were indulging in the said crime.

He said, “People of Bengaluru have been trying to get a single bed to save their near and dear ones. However, each day the BBMP bed booking system showed all beds across the cities are blocked. Every day many patients were getting discharged. Many unfortunately died and discharged. So there must be beds available, but the system showed there were no beds available.”

He added that there were certain BBMP officials, certain Aarogya Mitra Hospitals and certain private agents outside hospitals who made the ‘Bribe for Beds’ scam. “People were at home isolated and not even aware that beds were being booked in their name. Thereafter, the agents outside would talk to the in charge inside the hospital and re-allot the bed to patients after they made certain payment,” he added.

Explaining the scam, Surya added, “After a bed is booked, after a bed is booked for a patient and he does not get admitted, after 12 hours the bed gets unbooked. In those 12 hour window, agents contact patients looking for admission and divert beds to them.” He said that they contacted multiple people under whose names the beds were booked but found that they had recovered long back. He also added that ICU and ventilators were also assigned to those who could pay the bribe.

He also alleged that some set of people were reserving beds for influential people such as ministers, MLAs and MPs.

CM Yediyurappa promises ‘severe action’

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa promised swift action against those who were involved in the scam. Later in the evening, Kamal Pant, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru City, said that two of the accused who were arrested had been handed over CCB for further investigation. Two agents identified as Rohit and Netra have been booked under Sections 420 and 384 of the IPC. Police said that they were selling ICU beds to the patients in exchange for Rs 50,000 per bed. Police recovered Rs 1,05,000 from their bank accounts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbbmp, bribe for bed scam, tejasvi surya,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Karnataka: Bribe for Bed scam unearthed, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya accuses BBMP officials of allotment of beds against money, says many lives lost

OpIndia Staff -
BBMP officials found taking bribes in exchange of beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients because of which thousands of patients have not been able to get beds in Benglauru.
News Reports

India’s N440K variant found in Andhra Pradesh said to be 15 times more lethal than the double mutant

OpIndia Staff -
The new N440K strain was found in almost 20 to 30 percent of the samples in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and found to be more dominant than previous variants during cell culture.

Covid-19: The alarming case fatality rate of Punjab and its possible connection to farmer protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rural areas in Punjab are showing an alarmingly high death rate due to Covid, much higher than the national average.

RBI drafts a COVID fight plan, including term liquidity facility and support to small firms and borrowers amid second coronavirus outbreak

Economy and Finance OpIndia Staff -
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das today announced a slew of measures to ameliorate the strain on economy due to the resurgent COVID-19 outbreak

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,736FansLike
537,541FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com