Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala: Two more priests who had participated in the Church of South India retreat...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Two more priests who had participated in the Church of South India retreat succumb to Covid-19

Bino Kumar, the priest of Ambalakkala Parish in Thiruvananthapuram, and Y Devaprasad, priest of West Mount Church were undergoing treatment at Karakonam Medical College Hospital for the past three weeks.

OpIndia Staff
2 more priests from the Munnar CSI retreat die of Covid, taking death toll to 4
Representational image, via Twitter
163

Two more Kerala priests who had participated in the Church of South India (CSI) annual retreat at Munnar in Kerala violating Covid-19 norms succumbed to the deadly Chinese virus on Wednesday.

Bino Kumar, the priest of Ambalakkala Parish in Thiruvananthapuram, and Y Devaprasad, priest of West Mount Church were undergoing treatment at Karakonam Medical College Hospital for the past three weeks.

This takes the fatality tally to four out of around 80 priests who were found to be Covid positive after the mass congregation held last month. Rev Bijumon, 52, the vicar of CSI church at Kazhukode near Vattappara and Rev Shine B Raj, 43, the vicar of CSI church at Punnakkamugal near Thirumala had died last week battling the Covid-19 virus.

The condition of many other priests who are currently undergoing treatment is said to be critical.

Details of the investigation

The news of 450 priests participating in the annual church retreat conducted in Munnar in April amidst the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic came as a shock. 

An investigation is on to probe the matter with the Idukki District Collector on Wednesday handing over the investigation report of the Devikulam sub-collector to the government.

The investigation report stated that the CSI church organised the gathering despite knowing that it was in violation of the Covid norms. The report also recommended stern action against offenders.

The blame game

The annual retreat is an annual conference of priests and community members which was held at the CSI Christ Church in Munnar this year from April 13 to 17 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. 

As per a report, Jacob Mathew, secretary of Church of South India Trust Association and member of the Joint Christian Council, alleged that the directions of the government and council were ignored for organising the retreat.

Annual retreats of Central Kerala diocese and Kochi diocese were also postponed due to an increase in COVID cases. But the CSI South Kerala held the retreat without informing the state government, he alleged.

Refuting the allegations, TT Praveen, secretary of South Kerala Diocese of CSI, claimed that the infection was not spread from the retreat and blamed ‘vested interest’ for spreading ‘negative campaign’. 

He claimed that the retreat was organised as per COVID protocol and also had state government permission. While he admitted that some priests had tested positive for COVID, he maintained that the infection did not spread from the retreat. He claimed that the two priests died because of other illness they were suffering from.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala Munnar, Munnar retreat, CSI retreat
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
World

Kamala Harris’ niece wants people to fight for Palestine to protect the LGBT community: Here is how they are treated in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -
Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris has once again found herself in a controversial position amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict

Author attempts to defend Hemkunt foundation on receiving foreign donation without FCRA registration: Here is how she is wrong

News Reports Anurag -
Out of last 100 donations to Hemkunt Foundation on Ketto, 63 were foreign contributions amounting over Rs 1 crore

Australia: Hindus outrage at the racist attack after minced beef was found dumped in a community cricket pitch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
About 2 kg of minced beef was found dumped on the wicket on the Hargrave Reserve Pitch at Modbury Heights in Adelaide, South Australia. The pitch is used by the local Hindu community.

The façade of Indian secularism: How the uncomfortable truth about realities of Sanatanis is hidden by Lutyens ecosystem

Opinions Vinayak -
The neatly ordered world according to the Nehruvian idea of India is nothing more than brushing the rubbish under the carpet and pretending upon the cleanliness while ignoring the fact that someday the rubbish will overflow the bounds of the rug.

Israel: Here is why the average Hindu supports them

Opinions mrityunjay -
Israel has no history of animosity against India and her citizens and Israel has stood during India in thick and thin.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,943FansLike
543,131FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com