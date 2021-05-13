Friday, May 14, 2021
Home World French President Macron's party bans hijab wearing candidate to contest election, says hijab on...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSportsWorld
Updated:

French President Macron’s party bans hijab wearing candidate to contest election, says hijab on election poster goes against secularism

The controversy broke out when opposition leader Jordan Bardella, number two in Marine Le Pen's right-wing party, tweeted the image of the poster on Twitter, rhetorically asking, “Is this how you fight separatism?”

OpIndia Staff
Macron's party bars local poll candidate for sporting hijab in poster
1054

Emmanuel Macron’s centrist ruling party has barred a hijab-wearing Muslim candidate from running in a local election after she was photographed in the hijab for an election campaign poster. Macron’s La Republique en Marche (LREM) clarified that in secular France, there should be no place for the overt display of religious symbols like the hijab on electoral campaign documents or electoral paraphernalia.

The poster where Muslim candidate appears wearing a hijab

“This woman will not be an en Marche candidate,” Stanislas Guerini, LREM’s general secretary, told RTL radio, referring to Sara Zemmahi, the barred hijabi candidate.

According to Reuters, an LREM official close to Guerini said that Zemmahi would be officially informed of the party’s decision in writing.

In the poster, Zemmahi is pictured wearing a white hijab, a religious symbol worn by Muslim women, standing alongside three other people. The words “Different, but united for you” on the flyer appear to be a message in favor of diversity.

The controversy broke out when opposition leader Jordan Bardella, number two in Marine Le Pen’s right-wing party, tweeted the image of the poster on Twitter, rhetorically asking, “Is this how you fight separatism?”

In response to this tweet, Stanislas Guerini demanded on Twitter itself for the flyer be withdrawn or the candidate Sara Zemmahi lose the party’s support.

Another LREM legislator, Roland Lescure, told Reuters: “It’s an explosive subject. Political Islam is a reality, it is a simmering threat in some neighborhoods and we have to be very firm.”

French soldiers warn, ‘Islamism will lead to civil war’

In a second warning to the French government, a group of presently serving French soldiers published an open letter in a conservative magazine warning the French President Macron of a brewing ‘civil war.’ 

The letter raised concerns over the survival of France, warning the President against the ‘concessions’ he made to Islamism despite being aware of the potential threat. 

The letter, which received 76,461 anonymous signatures, comes ahead of the 2022 polls where Macron’s main opposition is said to be the right-wing leader Marine Le Pen.

An interactive poll conducted last week observed that 58% of French people agreed with the sentiments in the letter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmacron hijab, macron hijabi candidate, Sara Zemmahi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
World

Kamala Harris’ niece wants people to fight for Palestine to protect the LGBT community: Here is how they are treated in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -
Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris has once again found herself in a controversial position amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict

Author attempts to defend Hemkunt foundation on receiving foreign donation without FCRA registration: Here is how she is wrong

News Reports Anurag -
Out of last 100 donations to Hemkunt Foundation on Ketto, 63 were foreign contributions amounting over Rs 1 crore

Australia: Hindus outrage at the racist attack after minced beef was found dumped in a community cricket pitch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
About 2 kg of minced beef was found dumped on the wicket on the Hargrave Reserve Pitch at Modbury Heights in Adelaide, South Australia. The pitch is used by the local Hindu community.

The façade of Indian secularism: How the uncomfortable truth about realities of Sanatanis is hidden by Lutyens ecosystem

Opinions Vinayak -
The neatly ordered world according to the Nehruvian idea of India is nothing more than brushing the rubbish under the carpet and pretending upon the cleanliness while ignoring the fact that someday the rubbish will overflow the bounds of the rug.

Israel: Here is why the average Hindu supports them

Opinions mrityunjay -
Israel has no history of animosity against India and her citizens and Israel has stood during India in thick and thin.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,943FansLike
543,131FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com