Monday, May 31, 2021
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after minor Dalit girl raped at gunpoint in Moradabad
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after minor Dalit girl raped at gunpoint in Moradabad

Victim, a class 8 girl, who stepped out to go to toilet, was forcibly taken away and raped at gunpoint.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Police nab one Yamin for rape of minor Dalit girl at gunpoint
Representative Image (Photo Credits: The Federal)
2

On Saturday (May 29), the Kundarki police arrested a 25-year-old man from Muslim community for the rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Vinyamin, son of Shukur. The victim, a student of Class 8 in Kundarki area, had stepped out of her house on Thursday morning to use the toilet. At that time, the accused forcibly took her inside his shop at gunpoint and raped the victim. On realising that the victim was missing, the family members began searching for her. They chanced upon to hear her loud screams from outside a locked shop. The family members knocked on the door repeatedly while the accused managed to flee the crime scene by waving his gun in the air.

Case filed, accused arrested by police

On breaking open the shop, they found the victim lying in a semi-conscious state. The Dalit girl informed them that she was raped by the accused. It has come to light that the accused had threatened to kill the victim, when she screamed for help. She was then taken for a medical examination. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of SC/ST Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The cops then recorded the statement of the victim and deployed teams to nab the accused. While speaking about the matter, Circle Officer Desh Deepak Singh informed, “The girl is a minor, who studies in a school, while the accused is around 25-year-old and runs a furniture shop. I have inspected the spot in the presence of the girl’s family. We have gathered evidence from the village and multiple teams have been deployed to arrest the accused.”

Accused coerced victim’s family to withdraw the case

The police have also deployed additional teams in the area to contain the law and order situation that might flare up owing to the rape of a minor Dalit girl by a perpetrator of other community. On Saturday, Vinyamin was arrested and then produced before a local Court. He was then sent behind the bars. The development was confirmed by SO Sandeep Kumar. It must be mentioned that the accused had also tried to pressurise the victim’s family into withdrawing the case. Reportedly, the accused is a resident of Haryana and a carpenter by occupation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmoradabad dalit rape, moradabad rape, moradabad minor rape
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Tamil Nadu’s opposition to ‘one state, one vote’ in GST council opens a Pandora’s Box where the state stands to lose

Venkat Goli -
Was the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu Panivel Thiaga Rajan ignorant of the precedents and the consensus that went into framing the one-state-one-vote rule?
News Reports

Mamata refuses to relieve Chief Secretary, calls the order ‘wholly unconstitutional’ in a letter to PM

OpIndia Staff -
WB CM Mamata Banerjee has refused to release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhya claiming the order of his transfer was unconstitutional.

Delhi HC dismisses plea to stall Central Vista project, petitioner fined for moving a motivated plea

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A joint petition was filed by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a 'historian' and documentary filmmaker who claimed the work does not fall in the essential category and can be put on hold.

While Gehlot govt denies vaccine wastage in Rajasthan, 500 vials with around 2500 doses found in garbage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News outlet Bhaskar found over 500 vials with 2500 doses that were discarded in the garbage in 35 vaccination centres across 8 districts in Rajasthan.

From discussion on ‘piles’ to ‘PS5’: Comment section of Uddhav Thackeray’s live sessions are lit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
From urging the Chief Minister to go from Netflix to wanting him to arrange PS5, the netizens kept the viewers entertained.

Washington Post journalist deletes his racist tweet against Indians, blocks everyone who calls out his racism

Media OpIndia Staff -
Washington Post's Dave Weigel's problematic tweets raise eyebrows, netizens call out the racism.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
News Reports

Agra: ANM Niha Khan found not injecting Covid-19 vaccine after inserting needle, FIR to be filed for throwing away loaded syringes

OpIndia Staff -
ANM Niha Khan had dumped 29 syringes loaded with Covid-19 vaccine as she didn't inject them into vaccine recipients
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,091FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com