On Saturday (May 29), the Kundarki police arrested a 25-year-old man from Muslim community for the rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Vinyamin, son of Shukur. The victim, a student of Class 8 in Kundarki area, had stepped out of her house on Thursday morning to use the toilet. At that time, the accused forcibly took her inside his shop at gunpoint and raped the victim. On realising that the victim was missing, the family members began searching for her. They chanced upon to hear her loud screams from outside a locked shop. The family members knocked on the door repeatedly while the accused managed to flee the crime scene by waving his gun in the air.

Case filed, accused arrested by police

On breaking open the shop, they found the victim lying in a semi-conscious state. The Dalit girl informed them that she was raped by the accused. It has come to light that the accused had threatened to kill the victim, when she screamed for help. She was then taken for a medical examination. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of SC/ST Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The cops then recorded the statement of the victim and deployed teams to nab the accused. While speaking about the matter, Circle Officer Desh Deepak Singh informed, “The girl is a minor, who studies in a school, while the accused is around 25-year-old and runs a furniture shop. I have inspected the spot in the presence of the girl’s family. We have gathered evidence from the village and multiple teams have been deployed to arrest the accused.”

Accused coerced victim’s family to withdraw the case

The police have also deployed additional teams in the area to contain the law and order situation that might flare up owing to the rape of a minor Dalit girl by a perpetrator of other community. On Saturday, Vinyamin was arrested and then produced before a local Court. He was then sent behind the bars. The development was confirmed by SO Sandeep Kumar. It must be mentioned that the accused had also tried to pressurise the victim’s family into withdrawing the case. Reportedly, the accused is a resident of Haryana and a carpenter by occupation.