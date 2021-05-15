Saturday, May 15, 2021
Most affected people in Bengal post-poll violence are from Scheduled Caste, says NCSC chief

National Commission for Scheduled Castes chief Vijay Sampla alleged that rapes, murders are taking place in West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
WB: NCSC informs about rape, murder of Dalits during post-poll violence
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
1

On Friday (May 15), the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) informed that people belonging to the Scheduled Castes are being murdered and raped in West Bengal after the assembly election results were declared. The development comes in the aftermath of the post-poll violence committed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons on members of BJP and other opposition parties.

While speaking to the media, NCSC chief Vijay Sampla said, “The way incidents have happened here after May 2 is worrisome. For the first time since 1947, rapes, murders are happening with no state protection. The most affected have been people from Scheduled Castes.” He informed that around 1,627 cases have been reported, which includes 10-12 cases of rape, 15-20 murder cases of violence against the SCs. Furthermore, he said that about 627 new cases have been reported.

“I have told ADGP to probe against SHO. Rehabilitation (of villagers) should be borne by State,” Vijay Sampla directed. He said that during his visit to Nabagram in the Purba Bardhaman district, the police misled him into believing that the culprits who perpetrated atrocities against the Scheduled caste community were also SCs.

However, when the NCSC chief inquired about the matter, he learnt that several culprits were from the ‘general category’ as well. “And the ones (from SC) who visited the police station to file a complaint are attacked, their houses are looted,” he informed.

VHP seeks action from the Judiciary over the persecution of Hindus in West Bengal

In a press release by National Spokesperson of VHP, Vinod Bansal, he stated, “The Central Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Sri Milind Parande today said that unfortunately, the Hindu society has been at the receiving end of the brutal and gruesome political violence that started in West Bengal on May 02.” The press release emphasised, “More than 3500 villages and over 40-thousand Hindus, including our SC & ST brethren in great numbers, are badly affected by the violence.”

The VHP said, “The footprints and signatures of Islamic Jihadists are overly obvious in all these incidents and patterns. The attitudes of the state government and the administration on these gruesome and brutal violence that have been going on for so many days, appear to be completely indifferent and despicable. There is an atmosphere of fear in the society. Due to this fear & non-co-operation of the local police, victim’s complaints/Cases are not being registered.”

