The Mumbai police have registered a case against 50-60 people for offering Namaz, despite the enforcement of a strict lockdown in the State of Maharashtra, reported News Track.

As per reports, the police had received information about a large gathering of Muslims at the Mahim Cemetery in Mumbai on Friday (May 14). They were offering Namaz secretly. This was despite the fact that religious and public places have been closed in the aftermath of the lockdown that was imposed to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. The police reached the spot and apprehended the ‘covidiots’. A case was registered against 50-60 people at the Mahim Police Station.

The cops have also booked the cemetery management for violating lockdown guidelines. The cemetery management has so far not issued any statement. While speaking about the matter, a senior police official named Vikas Shinde said, “About 60 people were praying at the Sunni Muslim cemetery in Mahim. As soon as the police came to know about it, she immediately rushed to the spot and caught everyone red-handed.” The police have not arrested anyone till now.

Rajasthan police bust large Eid gathering in Dungarpur mosque

Earlier on May 14, Rajasthan cops lathi-charged a group of Muslims who had congregated to offer Namaz at a local mosque in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, on the occasion of Eid in complete defiance to the lockdown rules amidst the second wave of the coronavirus.

According to India TV journalist Manish Bhattacharya, the Rajasthan police carried out raids at a local mosque in Dungarpur city after receiving information that several Muslims had congregated in the area to celebrate Eid despite the lockdown orders. As the police reached the spot, they witnessed a large congregation, who had gathered at a local mosque violating social distancing guidelines.

In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, dozens of people can be seen exiting the mosque and running away in fear of police. Despite strict orders against public gathering, several dozen locals had gathered inside the closed premises, risking Covid spread.