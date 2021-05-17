Monday, May 17, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Cops book 50 covidiots for flouting Covid guidelines and offering Namaz
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Cops book 50 covidiots for flouting Covid guidelines and offering Namaz

The cops have also booked the cemetery management for violating lockdown guidelines. The cemetery management has so far not issued any statement.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai: Cops book 50-60 Namazis for violating Covid lockdown protocols
Representative Image (Photo Credits: The Print)
1

The Mumbai police have registered a case against 50-60 people for offering Namaz, despite the enforcement of a strict lockdown in the State of Maharashtra, reported News Track.

As per reports, the police had received information about a large gathering of Muslims at the Mahim Cemetery in Mumbai on Friday (May 14). They were offering Namaz secretly. This was despite the fact that religious and public places have been closed in the aftermath of the lockdown that was imposed to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. The police reached the spot and apprehended the ‘covidiots’. A case was registered against 50-60 people at the Mahim Police Station.

The cops have also booked the cemetery management for violating lockdown guidelines. The cemetery management has so far not issued any statement. While speaking about the matter, a senior police official named Vikas Shinde said, “About 60 people were praying at the Sunni Muslim cemetery in Mahim. As soon as the police came to know about it, she immediately rushed to the spot and caught everyone red-handed.” The police have not arrested anyone till now.

Rajasthan police bust large Eid gathering in Dungarpur mosque 

Earlier on May 14, Rajasthan cops lathi-charged a group of Muslims who had congregated to offer Namaz at a local mosque in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, on the occasion of Eid in complete defiance to the lockdown rules amidst the second wave of the coronavirus.

According to India TV journalist Manish Bhattacharya, the Rajasthan police carried out raids at a local mosque in Dungarpur city after receiving information that several Muslims had congregated in the area to celebrate Eid despite the lockdown orders. As the police reached the spot, they witnessed a large congregation, who had gathered at a local mosque violating social distancing guidelines.

In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, dozens of people can be seen exiting the mosque and running away in fear of police. Despite strict orders against public gathering, several dozen locals had gathered inside the closed premises, risking Covid spread.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMuslims booked foir namaz
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
News Reports

Punjab: CM Capt Amarinder accused of threatening Congress MLA for raising his voice in 2015 sacrilege case

OpIndia Staff -
Pargat Singh revealed to media that Punjab CM through Captain Sandhu said that he should be ready to face action.

West Bengal: TMC goons pelt stones at CBI office, attack journalists, try to break into Raj Bhawan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC goons reached Raj Bhawan and began agitating outside the premises. Later, some of the hooligans tried to scale the gate.

From vandalising synagogue with Nazi’s hooked cross to chants of ‘death to Jews’: Anti-Jew hate on the rise amid Israel-Palestine conflict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Synagogues were also vandalised in Germany last week following the escalation of violence between Palestine and Israel. Protests and also become violent in France in Saturday.

Suicides among the Clergy of the Catholic Church in India: A disturbing trend

Opinions Suren -
Life in a convent or monastery is demanding, with rigorous prayer, penances and learning. Life as a parish priest is demanding in a very different manner. A parish priest’s life is a lonely one.

As ‘liberals’ and Islamists in India #StandWithIsrael, a deep dive into their profiles shows visceral hate for Hindus, Jews

Opinions Akshita Bhadauria -
It perhaps will not be completely incorrect to say that under the garb of Israel-Palestine conflict, some radicals in India are displaying their hate for Hindus in full glory.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,197FansLike
545,249FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com