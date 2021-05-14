Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports Rajasthan: Large gathering in Dungarpur mosque for Eid Namaz busted by police
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Large gathering in Dungarpur mosque for Eid Namaz busted by police

The Rajasthan police carried out raids at a local mosque in Dungarpur city after receiving information that several Muslims had congregated in the area to celebrate Ramzan despite the lockdown.

OpIndia Staff
Rajatshan: A large number of people had gathered in a mosque for Eid Namaz despite lockdown orders
Rajasthan police raids mosque on Eid at Dungarpur/ Image Source: Manish Bhattacharya.
194

On Friday, Rajasthan cops lathi-charged a group of Muslims who had congregated to offer Namaz at a local mosque in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, on the occasion of Eid in complete defiance to the lockdown rules amidst the second wave of the coronavirus.

According to India TV journalist Manish Bhattacharya, the Rajasthan police carried out raids at a local mosque in Dungarpur city after receiving information that several Muslims had congregated in the area to celebrate Eid despite the lockdown orders. As the police reached the spot, they witnessed a large congregation, who had gathered at a local mosque violating social distancing guidelines.

In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, dozens of people can be seen exiting the mosque and running away in fear of police. Despite strict orders against public gathering, several dozen locals had gathered inside the closed premises, risking Covid spread.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government has imposed a strict two-week lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24 in the state. Apart from essential services, no other services are allowed. Religious congregations have been banned too. However, the locals had gathered in Dungarpur in large numbers to celebrate Eid even though the cases are rising in the Congress-ruled state.

Rajasthan currently ranks fourth among states with the highest number of active Covid cases, with more than 2.1 lakh Covid-19 cases in the state. The desert state surpassed Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, where 2,04,658 active cases were reported. On Wednesday, Rajasthan recorded 164 more Covid-19 deaths and 16,384 fresh cases taking the overall death toll to 6,317.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan mosque, Dungarpur mosque, Eid Namaz
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalists join hands with Congress trolls to spread propaganda against BJP over Delhi High Court ordered probe by police

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists blame BJP after Youth Congress president Srinivas B V questioned by Delhi Police on the orders of Delhi High Court
News Reports

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

‘Delhi’s govt was just complaining, not trying to handle logistics of oxygen supply’: Director of INOX

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jain said that the central government's job is to inform these manufacturers to produce a certain amount of oxygen, which they did and made a chart for each state with specific volume allocation.

Dr.Reddy’s commences rollout of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, to be priced at Rs 995.40 per dose

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Sapra, the global head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Lab became the first person to receive the Sputnik V shot at Hyderabad today.

Kejriwal govt sets aside Rs 50 crores for free vaccination of Delhi residents, while spending far more on PR: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While AAP government in Delhi spent Rs 150 crores on PR from Jan to March, it has only allocated Rs 50 crores for the free vaccination of Delhi's 2 crore population.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna gets cancelled by Islamists for saying that Israeli and Palestinian lives are equal

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media users slammed Rihanna for her Instagram post mourning the loss of lives on both sides during Israel-Palestine conflict
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,969FansLike
543,593FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com