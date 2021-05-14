On Friday, Rajasthan cops lathi-charged a group of Muslims who had congregated to offer Namaz at a local mosque in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, on the occasion of Eid in complete defiance to the lockdown rules amidst the second wave of the coronavirus.

According to India TV journalist Manish Bhattacharya, the Rajasthan police carried out raids at a local mosque in Dungarpur city after receiving information that several Muslims had congregated in the area to celebrate Eid despite the lockdown orders. As the police reached the spot, they witnessed a large congregation, who had gathered at a local mosque violating social distancing guidelines.

In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, dozens of people can be seen exiting the mosque and running away in fear of police. Despite strict orders against public gathering, several dozen locals had gathered inside the closed premises, risking Covid spread.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government has imposed a strict two-week lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24 in the state. Apart from essential services, no other services are allowed. Religious congregations have been banned too. However, the locals had gathered in Dungarpur in large numbers to celebrate Eid even though the cases are rising in the Congress-ruled state.

Rajasthan currently ranks fourth among states with the highest number of active Covid cases, with more than 2.1 lakh Covid-19 cases in the state. The desert state surpassed Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, where 2,04,658 active cases were reported. On Wednesday, Rajasthan recorded 164 more Covid-19 deaths and 16,384 fresh cases taking the overall death toll to 6,317.