Monday, May 3, 2021
NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons

NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.

OpIndia Staff
NDTV's Soumit Mohan justifies political violence against ABVP
39

NDTV journalist Soumit Mohan on Monday justified political violence unleashed on ABVP karyakartas allegedly by TMC goons.

Soumit Mohan’s tweet

Mohan, a journalist with NDTV, quoted a news item which stated ABVP activists were allegedly attacked by TMC goons who also vandalised ABVP West Bengal’s Kolkata office. As per ABVP, the TMC goons also deliberately vandalised statues of Lord Hanuman and Goddess Kali.

As per his Twitter bio, he is a journalist associated with NDTV.

Soumit Mohan’s Twitter bio

Quoting this tweet, Mohan said, ‘jaisi karni, waisi bharni’ (as you sow, so shall you reap).

On May 2, 2021, the ruling party TMC managed to retain West Bengal while BJP won 77 seats. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief, however, lost Nandigram to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Subsequently, numerous incidents of violence have been reported from West Bengal. Numerous BJP workers have been brutally assaulted and some even murdered.

NDTV’s Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.

Update:

Mohan has claimed that his Twitter account was compromised since 10:45 PM.

Soumit Mohan’s tweet

However, his tweet justifying political violence against the ABVP karyakartas came at 10:36 PM.

