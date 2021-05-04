Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home World New documentary reveals Hitler liked women urinating on him during sex, had incestuous relationship...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

New documentary reveals Hitler liked women urinating on him during sex, had incestuous relationship with his niece

After becoming the chancellor of Germany in 1933, Hitler became a "full-blown porn addict", the documentary claims.

OpIndia Staff
Adolf Hitler was a porn addict, had incestuous relationship, reveals a new documentary
Adolf Hitler(Source: YouTube)
181

A new documentary film titled ‘Hitler’s Secret Sex Life’ was recently released, shedding light on the sexual psychology of German dictator Adolf Hitler, who is known for exterminating six million Jews during his rule in Germany. It explores the outlandish claims about Hitler being a voyeur and a porn addict.

The documentary, which was released on Sunday on Sky History, says that Hitler liked women urinating on him during sex and had an incestuous relationship with his niece. Besides, the dictator also reportedly liked women to kick him and relished in performing sadomasochistic acts.

While Hitler claimed to observing abstinence, protesting against prostitution, and declaring men who succumb to lust as weak and pitiful, he invited strippers and prostitutes to put on private shows at his mountain retreat. After becoming the chancellor of Germany in 1933, Hitler became a “full-blown porn addict”, the documentary claims.

Reportedly, the official Nazi photographer Heinrich Hoffmann was asked to supply pornographic films to Hitler which he played most nights in his private theatre in the Chancellery.

The mysterious death of his niece

The documentary claims that Hitler had an incestuous relationship with his niece Geli Raubal, who was later found dead at his apartment in Munich, Germany, under mysterious circumstances. In the short film, Geli was forced to take part in sexual activities by her uncle Adolf Hitler. The relationship is believed to have lasted for six years, following which Geli was found dead after being shot in the chest in 1931, fuelling suspicions that the Fuhrer murdered her.

According to a report published in The Sun, Geli reportedly claimed that Hitler demanded “simply repulsive” things from her. The report says Hitler made her undress, squat over his face and, when he was sexually aroused, he would ask her to urinate on him. Geli described the act as “extremely disgusting to her”.

In another instance, the documentary looked at Hitler’s sexual fetishes with actress Renata Mueller, who fell to her death after engaging in sadomasochistic acts with Hitler. She had also revealed that Hitler had pleaded with her to kick him. Mueller had reportedly told film director Alfred Ziesler that she kept kicking Hitler as he lay on the floor asking for more.

The documentary also touched upon the rumours that Hitler was unable to have sex with Eva Braun, the girlfriend of 13 years who he married on the eve of their joint suicide in 1945. Eva’s gynaecologist had reportedly claimed that her vagina was “so narrow” that sex would have been incredibly painful, and her hairdresser claimed that she confided in her that they did not have sex.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHitler porn, Hitler sex life, Hitler girlfriends
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
News Reports

‘You have only 4 days left’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint was filed with the Sushant Golf City police station. The police have launched a probe into the matter and are now trying to trace the accused.

Victim blaming to brazening it out: TMC top leadership responds to the violence unleashed by goons after poll result

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal has been engulfed in post-poll violence as numerous BJP and Left workers are attacked, beaten up and also killed.

Manoj Das the storyteller: Alive forever, in a million smiles and a million memories

Opinions Sanghamitra -
How does something as insignificant, and as regular as death binds a writer who is alive in a thousand stories.

Ex J&K Governor and saviour of Kashmiri Pandits, Jagmohan Malhotra, passes away

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jagmohan Malhotra was the governor of J&K when the Kashmiri Pandits suffered ethnic cleansing at the hands of Islamic fundamentalists and were forced to flee their homes in 1990s.

Are 3,000 oxygen concentrators stuck in Customs as per viral social media claims? Here are the facts

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The image shared by NDTV purported to be of the said oxygen concentrators was actually of the 300 oxygen concentrators received from Hong Kong which are already cleared.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

TMC goons go berserk after party’s victory in West Bengal, engage in violence, vandalism and arson

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was also attacked by TMC goons in Haldia.
Read more
News Reports

7 seats with highest win margins and 7 seats with lowest win margins: What does it say about Hindu and Muslim consolidation in Bengal

Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP increased tally massively from 3 seats in 2016 to 77 seats, the Hindutva undercurrent that most people had predicted fell flat
Read more
Opinions

Avijit Sarkar, a kind hearted man who loved stray dogs, is the kind of man whose murder is justified and whitewashed by the ‘Woke’...

K Bhattacharjee -
Even in his dying moments, all that Avijit Sarkar could think of was the brutal manner in which his puppies were killed.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,670FansLike
536,693FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com