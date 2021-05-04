A new documentary film titled ‘Hitler’s Secret Sex Life’ was recently released, shedding light on the sexual psychology of German dictator Adolf Hitler, who is known for exterminating six million Jews during his rule in Germany. It explores the outlandish claims about Hitler being a voyeur and a porn addict.

The documentary, which was released on Sunday on Sky History, says that Hitler liked women urinating on him during sex and had an incestuous relationship with his niece. Besides, the dictator also reportedly liked women to kick him and relished in performing sadomasochistic acts.

While Hitler claimed to observing abstinence, protesting against prostitution, and declaring men who succumb to lust as weak and pitiful, he invited strippers and prostitutes to put on private shows at his mountain retreat. After becoming the chancellor of Germany in 1933, Hitler became a “full-blown porn addict”, the documentary claims.

Reportedly, the official Nazi photographer Heinrich Hoffmann was asked to supply pornographic films to Hitler which he played most nights in his private theatre in the Chancellery.

The mysterious death of his niece

The documentary claims that Hitler had an incestuous relationship with his niece Geli Raubal, who was later found dead at his apartment in Munich, Germany, under mysterious circumstances. In the short film, Geli was forced to take part in sexual activities by her uncle Adolf Hitler. The relationship is believed to have lasted for six years, following which Geli was found dead after being shot in the chest in 1931, fuelling suspicions that the Fuhrer murdered her.

According to a report published in The Sun, Geli reportedly claimed that Hitler demanded “simply repulsive” things from her. The report says Hitler made her undress, squat over his face and, when he was sexually aroused, he would ask her to urinate on him. Geli described the act as “extremely disgusting to her”.

In another instance, the documentary looked at Hitler’s sexual fetishes with actress Renata Mueller, who fell to her death after engaging in sadomasochistic acts with Hitler. She had also revealed that Hitler had pleaded with her to kick him. Mueller had reportedly told film director Alfred Ziesler that she kept kicking Hitler as he lay on the floor asking for more.

The documentary also touched upon the rumours that Hitler was unable to have sex with Eva Braun, the girlfriend of 13 years who he married on the eve of their joint suicide in 1945. Eva’s gynaecologist had reportedly claimed that her vagina was “so narrow” that sex would have been incredibly painful, and her hairdresser claimed that she confided in her that they did not have sex.