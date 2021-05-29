Saturday, May 29, 2021
NIA exposes Pakistan backed Hizbul Mujahideen’s sinister plot to force a Hindu exodus from Jammu and Kashmir: Details

The 37-page charge sheet specified that the Hizbul’s planned to revive terrorism in the erstwhile Doda district and carry out targeted killings of Hindus in the area.

According to a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before a special court in Jammu, Pakistan based terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been working on a ploy to root out the Hindus from Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the erstwhile Doda district, reported News 18 on May 27.

All the activities being carried out by the terrorist outfit was intended towards forcing Hindus to “run away from the area”, according to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge-sheet filed in a Kishtwar weapon-snatching case.

The 37-page charge-sheet specified that the Hizbul’s planned to revive terrorism in the erstwhile Doda district, which was later trifurcated to create Kishtwar, Ramban and Doda districts, and carry out targeted killings of Hindus in the area.

The charge sheet read that by carrying out activities like looting of arms and ammunitions or targeting prominent and influential Hindus in the area, Hizbul was executing the larger conspiracy to create terror amongst the community in order to force them to run away from the area.

NIA reveals how Hizbul is creating terror to force Hindus exodus

“During the investigation, it has been found that the Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorists conspired to strike terror in the minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Kishtwar district in particular by carting out terror acts of targeting persons of a particular community and committing daylight looting of weapons,” the charge sheet read.

“…it has been found that the incident…is one amongst the four incidents committed in the period November 2018 to September 2019, by Hizbul Mujahideen,” the charge sheet read.

The targeted killings of BJP’s Parihar brothers and that of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Chander Kant Sharma and his personal security officer (PSO) at the district hospital in Kishtwar, were mentioned in the charge-sheet to labour the point.

NIA files charge sheet in Kishtwar weapon snatching case

The counter-terrorist task force outlined the Hizbul’s plan in the charge sheet which is filed before a special court in Jammu on May 22, against Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, namely Jaffer Hussain, Taraq Hussain Giri (both residents of Kishtwar) and Tanveer Ahmed Malik of neighbouring Doda, who was involved in weapon snatching in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

On March 3, 2019, two Hizbul terrorists barged into the rented resident of head constable Daleep Singh, the escort in charge of the then deputy commissioner of Kishtwar, and snatched his service rifle, an AK-47. The case was transferred to NIA in August 2019.

