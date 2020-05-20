The terror watchdog National Intelligence Agency has nabbed a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir, who is accused in the murder of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar.

According to NIA, the terrorist is named Rustam Ali, a 56-year old militant from Hizbul Mujahideen. He was later produced before special NIA court and was sent to seven day NIA custody.

BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar were murdered in Kishtwar on November 1, 2018, by the terrorist organization Hizbul. The NIA registered the case on November 28, 2018. Rustam Ali was arrested by the NIA on May 19, 2020. Rustam Ali was also wanted in another terror case of Kishtwar that was registered by the NIA.

The NIA stated, “Charge-sheet against seven accused persons, including three arrested accused persons namely Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, Nishad Ahmad Butt, and Azad Hussain and the absconding accused Rustam Ali was submitted in NIA special court in Jammu on May 15, 2020.”

The arrest was made after a tip-off about his presence in the outer area of Kishtwar town and an NIA team was sent to arrest him.

The NIA claimed that the investigation of the two cases revealed a greater conspiracy of these terrorists and their over ground workers of the banned outfit in a mission to revive terrorism in the Chenab valley region.