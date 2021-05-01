Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home News Reports
NIA refuses to entertain petition by Urban Naxal Rona Wilson based on ‘forensic report’ which was picked up by WaPo to exonerate him

The central agency had filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court in reply to Wilson’s writ petition filed in February, in which Wilson referred to a report by Arsenal Consulting to seek innocence.

51

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the plea filed by Bhima Koregaon case accused Rona Wilson before the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the charge sheet filed against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence of 2018. While opposing Wilson’s plea NIA stated that the allegations levelled by the former against the central probe agency of “planting fake evidence” on his laptop were “uncalled for”.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had directed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to file its reply on or before April 29 and had posted the matter for consideration on that day. Though the matter did not reach and therefore stood adjourned to May 4 2021, NIA filed its reply opposing the plea.

“The forensic report by Arsenal Consulting, a Massachusetts-based digital forensics firm, cited by Bhima Koregaon accused Rona Wilson to claim innocence, is not part of the charge sheet and cannot, therefore, be relied upon by the accused to seek quashing of charge sheet”, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the Bombay High Court while it opposed the interim relief to Wilson.

Vikram Khalate, Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a 14-page reply before the Bombay High Court in which he said: “If at all the petitioner, Rona Wilson has any case, the same will be definitely looked into at the time of trial by the trial court and as such the present writ petition is not maintainable.”

The central agency had filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court in reply to Wilson’s writ petition filed in February, in which Wilson referred to a report by Arsenal Consulting to seek innocence. By citing the ‘forensic report’ Wilson contended that he was framed.

Rona Wilson approaches Bombay HC, cites dubious ‘forensic report’ to quash case against him

In February, Rona Wilson, the Urban Naxal had approached the Bombay high court seeking directions to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge and consisting of experts in digital forensic analysis to probe the alleged planting of documents on his computer by using malware.

Till the pendency of the plea in the high court, Wilson had sought a stay on the proceedings in the charge sheet pending before the Special NIA Court and also pleaded for his immediate release from detention.

The ‘forensic report’ gave a clean chit to Urban Naxal Rona Wilson

The referred ‘forensic report’ by Arsenal Consulting had claimed that Wilson’s laptop was hacked using malicious emails. Arsenal claims to have recovered PDF files in a hidden folder in the laptop, which contained the letters that became part of the charge sheet against Wilson. According to police, the email letters show that Wilson was in contact with a top Maoist leader named Comrade Prakash, and he had sought guns and ammunition from the banned left-wing terror group and had also urged them to assassinate PM Modi.

However, the alleged forensic study by Arsenal Consulting claimed that Rona didn’t write these letters, and these were planted by hackers during a course of 22 months between 2016 and 2018.

How the ‘forensic report’ was used by the leftist cabal to exonerate Wilson

It is pertinent to note that here that it was Washington Post that immediately picked up the dubious forensic analysis to exonerate Rona Wilson. And as expected, this Washington Post report was subsequently carried by several Indian media houses, and it was shared widely by left liberals in India, claiming that it proves how the entire case against urban Naxals is baseless.

Besides, people like the notorious billionaire George Soros and the Canadian government, which has been fomenting trouble in India and backing Khalistani terrorists that undermine the sovereignty of India, had also rallied behind this dubious forensic analysis to absolve Wilson.

While the left-liberal cabal wanted everyone to believe that the report was the absolute truth, unfortunately, there were several anomalies in Arsenal Consulting’s ‘forensic analysis’ that we too reported on. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

