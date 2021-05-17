Monday, May 17, 2021
Home Entertainment Odisha: Ganjam DM exposes Sonu Sood's fake claim that he arranged bed for a...
EntertainmentFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Odisha: Ganjam DM exposes Sonu Sood’s fake claim that he arranged bed for a patient, says the person is in home isolation

It was also revealed that the patient did not require a bed and Brahmapur Municipal Corporation is monitoring the situation.

OpIndia Staff
Ganjam DM exposes Sonu Sood
Ganjam collector says they have received no communication from either Sonu Sood or his foundation for bed requirement
265

The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed for a patient at Ganjam City Hospital at Berhampur, Odisha. Through the official account of the administration on Twitter, it was informed that the patient was in home isolation in a stable condition.

It was also revealed that the patient did not require a bed and Brahmapur Municipal Corporation is monitoring the situation. Berhampur is also known as Brahmapur.

Source: Twitter

Sonu Sood had claimed on the 15th of May that a bed had been arranged at the Ganjam City Hospital after a request was made by one Pradeep Behera. The account, which allegedly belongs to one Pradeep Behera, had said that he was looking for a bed for his wife but was unable to manage one.

Source: @BefittingFacts/Twitter

The tweet to the actor for help has since then been deleted. There has been suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so. He had recently claimed credit for supplying plasma to a user who had sought help for a patient but later, the user had clarified that his family had no information on the arrangement.

In a separate case, the actor had claimed credit for securing a bed for a patient who had already succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, Sood has been sharing cringe self-laudatory posts on social media portraying himself as a messiah for Covid patients.

The posts portrayed him as Lord Hanuman in one and another showed Bharat Mata bowing down to him for his service.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSonu Sood covid
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

First batch of anti-COVID oral drug 2-DG launched: All you need to know about the DRDO-developed medicine

Jhankar Mohta -
India's indigenous anti-viral oral 2-DG drug is expected to be made available to all hospital by June, 2020
Entertainment

Odisha: Ganjam DM exposes Sonu Sood’s fake claim that he arranged bed for a patient, says the person is in home isolation

OpIndia Staff -
he Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.

Assassination plot against Yati Narsighanand Saraswati foiled, Police recovers Bhagwa kurta, Kalava, Mala and Chandan-tika from JeM terrorist

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused, identified as Jan Dar, is a resident of Pulwama, and was in Delhi to reportedly assassinate Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

When Vinod Dua spewed venom against PM Modi even when he was hospitalised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Venom-spewing "journalist" Vinod Dua had talked against PM Modi even when he was hospitalized in March 2021

How this Malaysian girl is getting rape threats and facing action by school administration for calling our teacher’s rape joke

World OpIndia Staff -
The 17-year-old girl was shocked when she received a rape threat from one of her male schoolmates.

West Bengal: TMC leaders including minister Firhad Hakim arrested by CBI in Narada case, CM Mamata dares CBI to arrest her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest, arrest memos have been signed for all four Trinamool Congress leaders who will be presented before the magistrate later today by the CBI.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
News Reports

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,168FansLike
545,085FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com