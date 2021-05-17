The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed for a patient at Ganjam City Hospital at Berhampur, Odisha. Through the official account of the administration on Twitter, it was informed that the patient was in home isolation in a stable condition.

It was also revealed that the patient did not require a bed and Brahmapur Municipal Corporation is monitoring the situation. Berhampur is also known as Brahmapur.

Source: Twitter

Sonu Sood had claimed on the 15th of May that a bed had been arranged at the Ganjam City Hospital after a request was made by one Pradeep Behera. The account, which allegedly belongs to one Pradeep Behera, had said that he was looking for a bed for his wife but was unable to manage one.

Source: @BefittingFacts/Twitter

The tweet to the actor for help has since then been deleted. There has been suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so. He had recently claimed credit for supplying plasma to a user who had sought help for a patient but later, the user had clarified that his family had no information on the arrangement.

In a separate case, the actor had claimed credit for securing a bed for a patient who had already succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, Sood has been sharing cringe self-laudatory posts on social media portraying himself as a messiah for Covid patients.

The posts portrayed him as Lord Hanuman in one and another showed Bharat Mata bowing down to him for his service.