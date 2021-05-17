The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed for a patient at Ganjam City Hospital at Berhampur, Odisha. Through the official account of the administration on Twitter, it was informed that the patient was in home isolation in a stable condition.
It was also revealed that the patient did not require a bed and Brahmapur Municipal Corporation is monitoring the situation. Berhampur is also known as Brahmapur.
Sonu Sood had claimed on the 15th of May that a bed had been arranged at the Ganjam City Hospital after a request was made by one Pradeep Behera. The account, which allegedly belongs to one Pradeep Behera, had said that he was looking for a bed for his wife but was unable to manage one.
The tweet to the actor for help has since then been deleted. There has been suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so. He had recently claimed credit for supplying plasma to a user who had sought help for a patient but later, the user had clarified that his family had no information on the arrangement.
In a separate case, the actor had claimed credit for securing a bed for a patient who had already succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, Sood has been sharing cringe self-laudatory posts on social media portraying himself as a messiah for Covid patients.
The posts portrayed him as Lord Hanuman in one and another showed Bharat Mata bowing down to him for his service.