Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports Oxford racism row: Hindu students in British universities launch campaign demanding action against Hinduphobic...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Oxford racism row: Hindu students in British universities launch campaign demanding action against Hinduphobic professor Abhijit Sarkar

The Hindu students have said that the bigoted statements put out by Sarkar have compromised a safe space for Hindu students on Oxford university campuses.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu students in UK demand action against Oxford faculty member Abhijit Sarkar for his bigotry and Hinduphobia
Hindu students in UK demand action against Oxford faculty member Abhijit Sarkar
999

Hindu students at various British Universities have launched a campaign against the controversial Hinduphobic faculty Abhijit Sarkar over his bigoted and derogatory comments targeting Hindus and their traditions.

Dr Abhijit Sarkar, the Oxford faculty member, had led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, the first female Indian student to be elected as President of the Oxford University Student’s Union. The hate campaign and targeted online abuse resulted in the resignation of Samant from the Student’s Union. The Oxford professor later found himself embroiled in controversy after several of his old misogynistic and vile tweets resurfaced on the internet.

Following Sarkar’s Hinduphobic rants and sexist comments targeting Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a massive campaign was launched demanding the Oxford University to investigate Abhijit Sarkar’s nasty demeanour on social media and suspend him till the investigations are done. However, Oxford University failed to take any action against the Hinduphobic professor.

Continuing to demand action against Dr Abhijit Sarkar, the Hindu students of various British universities have now demanded strict action against the Hinduphobic professor and have also launched a campaign to express solidarity with Hindu voices on British campuses.

The Hindu students have said that the bigoted statements put out by Sarkar have compromised a safe space for Hindu students on Oxford university campuses. The Hindu students have asked the staff and students of New College of the Oxford University whether Sarkar upheld the values of the prestigious college by making such bigoted comments against Hindus.

“We are proud to stand with the Hindu voices on campus who are raising awareness and urging Oxford to investigate. A diverse coalition of Hindus are standing together today,” said the student-activist group Hindus on Campus. The ‘Hindus on Campus’ is a student-led movement that strives for creating a safe space for diaspora Hindus to share their experiences with anti-Hindu bigotry and standing together against racism.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa writes letter to Oxford University

Last week, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wrote a letter to Liesl Elder, a senior official at Oxford University, in order to draw attention to the harassment suffered by Rashmi Samant. Condemning the vitriolic attack on Rashmi Samant by the varsity’s faculty member Dr Abhijit Sarkar, the Karnataka CM had said that such systematic targeting of Indian overseas students was a matter of grave concern and as Chief Minister, it made him worried.

In his letter, Yediyurappa had said that Dr Abhijit Sarkar had stalked Rashmi Samant and attacked her and her family for their Hindu faith. He also said that the attacks on her were “highly objectionable and discriminatory”. He also accused Sarkar of defaming coastal Karnataka by calling it Islamophobic.

He urged the University to ensure the safety of Rashmi Samant and her family and take expeditious and stringent action against people harassing her.

The Oxford racism row

Rashmi Samant was hounded by leftists and anti-Hindu propagandists after becoming the first female Indian elect of Oxford University Student’s Union on February 11. She was forced to resign within days after being abused, bullied and targeted for being a Hindu and over her views against British colonisation.

In a coordinated attack, her old social media posts were dredged up, accusing her of being racist, anti-semitic, Islamophobic, transphobic over trivial comments. Besides this, Rashmi was also targeted for being a Hindu. One of the faculty members in Oxford – Dr Abhijit Sarkar had even dragged Rashmi’s parents into the controversy, attacking them for having a Lord Shri Ram display picture on their social media accounts while claiming that Rashmi’s student council elections were funded by Prime Minister Modi.

He had even accused Rashmi of being Islamophobic by alleging that she came from coastal Karnataka, which the faculty member termed as “a bastion of Islamophobic far-right forces”. Following the controversy, netizens from across the world had demanded the dismissal of Hinduphobic faculty AbhijitSarkar and had trended hashtag #DismissAbhijitSarkar on Twitter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOxford University row, Oxford student, Oxford racism
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
World

Kamala Harris’ niece wants people to fight for Palestine to protect the LGBT community: Here is how they are treated in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -
Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris has once again found herself in a controversial position amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict

Author attempts to defend Hemkunt foundation on receiving foreign donation without FCRA registration: Here is how she is wrong

News Reports Anurag -
Out of last 100 donations to Hemkunt Foundation on Ketto, 63 were foreign contributions amounting over Rs 1 crore

Australia: Hindus outrage at the racist attack after minced beef was found dumped in a community cricket pitch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
About 2 kg of minced beef was found dumped on the wicket on the Hargrave Reserve Pitch at Modbury Heights in Adelaide, South Australia. The pitch is used by the local Hindu community.

The façade of Indian secularism: How the uncomfortable truth about realities of Sanatanis is hidden by Lutyens ecosystem

Opinions Vinayak -
The neatly ordered world according to the Nehruvian idea of India is nothing more than brushing the rubbish under the carpet and pretending upon the cleanliness while ignoring the fact that someday the rubbish will overflow the bounds of the rug.

Israel: Here is why the average Hindu supports them

Opinions mrityunjay -
Israel has no history of animosity against India and her citizens and Israel has stood during India in thick and thin.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,943FansLike
543,131FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com