Recently, social media posts had gone viral claiming that about 3,000 oxygen concentrators received as ‘aid’ from various organisations are stuck because of customs clearance. Max Hospital’s lawyer Krishnan Venugopal had also reportedly told the Delhi High Court that 3,000 oxygen concentrators belonging to the hospital were stuck at the customs.

Various social media users also made such claims.

However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has clarified that the news of 3,000 oxygen concentrators awaiting Custom clearance is false.

Press Note regarding news reports about pendency of 3000 oxygen concentrators with Indian Customs. @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/WzMqCX0Z7Y — CBIC (@cbic_india) May 3, 2021

The CBIC clarified that no such consignment is pending with the Customs authorities. CBIC said that after the social media was flooded with such news, the department rechecked with field formations and confirmed that there are no such consignment is lying with the Customs.

“However, since a photograph has also been put up on Twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action,” the Board said.

The image shared by NDTV purported to be of the said oxygen concentrators was actually of the 300 oxygen concentrators received from Hong Kong which are already cleared.

With reference to news item, consignment shown in image was found to be import of 842 packets from Hong Kong by Indigo flight on 30.04.2021 which includes 300 oxygen concentrators & cleared by @Delhicustoms within hours. Any other pending COVID19 supplies may be brought to notice https://t.co/xv4hRne1gi — CBIC (@cbic_india) May 3, 2021

The above image used by NDTV was tweeted by news agency ANI on 30th April 2021.

As mentioned, the 300 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipments had arrived from Hong Kong on 30th April 2021 which were cleared for Customs soon after. CBIC again appealed to everyone that if they have any information of any such oxygen concentrators stuck in Customs, to bring to their notice.