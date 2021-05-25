On Sunday (May 23), a scuffle broke out between a navy officer and the police in the Mauripur area near Hawker’s Bay in Karachi, Pakistan.

As per reports, the altercation took place after the police stopped the navy officer from going to the beach in accordance with the Coronavirus protocols in the city. The cops also tried to stop his car. The miffed navy commander then got down from his vehicle and misbehaved with the police. A video of the scuffle has now surfaced on social media.

In the video footage, the officer from Pakistan Navy and the Karachi police personnel were seen exchanging blows near the police checkpoint on Hawker’s Bay. Reportedly, the police did not initially retaliate to the navy personnel’s misbehaviour, keeping in mind his seniority. Soon after, another car carrying other naval officers reached the spot which further escalated the violent confrontation.

Reportedly the Navy officer was going to the beach with his family and was angry when his car was stopped by policemen.

A navy major ranked officer physically assaulted policemen when Police tried to stop the Major’s family on COVID SOPs at Hawksbay Karachi. Both are forces but one is civilian other isnt.

Is there any rule of law for them? Do we need goons when we have uniformed? By @MHunainAmeen pic.twitter.com/qR2FdaJbTo — Waqas انگاریہ (@WaqasAalam) May 24, 2021

This is bad, very very bad. A recent scuffle between 🇵🇰Navy and Karachi police has occurred. This should not have happened at all. Every institution and their personnel must respect law of the land . Let’s prevent our 🇵🇰 from further embarrassment. Enough is enough ☹ pic.twitter.com/zHvEokdJKQ — Shafiullah Khalil🇵🇰 (@shafiullah71) May 24, 2021

A police spokesperson informed that a First Information Report (FIR) has not been registered in the case. He pointed out that several such incidents took place in the past as well but no cases were lodged. Another official added, “The concerned officials are thoroughly conducting an inquiry into the incident…Every aspect is being assessed. Departmental action would be taken against the personnel responsible for this unpleasant incident.”

The spokesperson said, “Supremacy of law and respect for institutions is incumbent upon all of us.” He added that ‘certain elements’ on social media are trying to create misunderstanding between the Police and the Navy by imparting it a ‘wrong colour.’