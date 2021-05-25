Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan: Karachi policemen get beaten up by a Navy officer for trying to stop...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Karachi policemen get beaten up by a Navy officer for trying to stop his car. Watch video

In the video footage, the officer from Pakistan Navy and the Karachi police personnel were seen exchanging blows near the police checkpoint on Hawker's Bay.

OpIndia Staff
Karachi police and navy personnels exchange blows over Coronavirus protocols
Screengrab of the video, via Twitter
1

On Sunday (May 23), a scuffle broke out between a navy officer and the police in the Mauripur area near Hawker’s Bay in Karachi, Pakistan.

As per reports, the altercation took place after the police stopped the navy officer from going to the beach in accordance with the Coronavirus protocols in the city. The cops also tried to stop his car. The miffed navy commander then got down from his vehicle and misbehaved with the police. A video of the scuffle has now surfaced on social media.

In the video footage, the officer from Pakistan Navy and the Karachi police personnel were seen exchanging blows near the police checkpoint on Hawker’s Bay. Reportedly, the police did not initially retaliate to the navy personnel’s misbehaviour, keeping in mind his seniority. Soon after, another car carrying other naval officers reached the spot which further escalated the violent confrontation.

Reportedly the Navy officer was going to the beach with his family and was angry when his car was stopped by policemen.

A police spokesperson informed that a First Information Report (FIR) has not been registered in the case. He pointed out that several such incidents took place in the past as well but no cases were lodged. Another official added, “The concerned officials are thoroughly conducting an inquiry into the incident…Every aspect is being assessed. Departmental action would be taken against the personnel responsible for this unpleasant incident.”

The spokesperson said, “Supremacy of law and respect for institutions is incumbent upon all of us.” He added that ‘certain elements’ on social media are trying to create misunderstanding between the Police and the Navy by imparting it a ‘wrong colour.’

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

