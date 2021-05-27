As the duel between IMA and founder of Patanjali Ramdev Baba intensifies over the latter’s remark on allopathy, it has now been reported that Alwar collectorate officials have raided Patanjali’s mustard oil manufacturer Singhania oil mill.

As per a Republic World report, a raid was conducted on the mill on the orders of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The mill has been sealed after reportedly large quantities of Patanjali’s packing pouches and goods were ‘recovered’ from the site. It is not clear why the unit was raided.

The reason for the raid is unclear, however, the Alwar collectorate has formed an inquiry committee and hinted that the investigation could be given to CB-CID to probe the matter.

IMA- Ramdev Baba tussle

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) headed by Dr Johnrose Austin Jayalal with Congres leader Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya as the National Vice President has launched a targeted attack on Yog Guru Baba Ramdev since his remarks on allopathy.

The conflict between the two, however, has been fueling since the launch of Coronil advocated by the Union Health Minister. The association since then amidst the pandemic has been running a ‘Say No To Mixopathy’ campaign to restrict the entry of Ayurveda and even made the doctors go on a hunger strike.

IMA has now upped the ante after Baba Ramdev’s statement on allopathy and the allopathic doctors went viral on social media, taking strong objection and issuing letter after letter to ministries and state governments to take stern action against him.

After Baba Ramdev’s rebuttal to their concentrated attack, the IMA has now filed a Rs 1000 crore defamation case over his statements.

IMA’s constant attacks against Baba Ramdev and his Patanjali organisation has intensified after recent reports of the IMA President’s open endorsement and support for using medical resources to spread Christianity in India were noticed. In several interviews and statements, the IMA President JA Jayalal has been found calling for proselytization, even going to the extent of declaring that the Covid pandemic is an opportunity to make the masses accept Jesus.