Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home News Reports Mill producing mustard oil for Patanjali in Alwar raided on CM Gehlot's orders: Report
News Reports
Updated:

Mill producing mustard oil for Patanjali in Alwar raided on CM Gehlot’s orders: Report

As per a Republic World report, a raid was conducted on the mill on the orders of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. It is not clear why the unit was raided.

OpIndia Staff
Singhania Oil Mills in Alwar that manufactures mustard oil for Patanjali raided, as per reports
Representational image, via Patanjali
33

As the duel between IMA and founder of Patanjali Ramdev Baba intensifies over the latter’s remark on allopathy, it has now been reported that Alwar collectorate officials have raided Patanjali’s mustard oil manufacturer Singhania oil mill. 

As per a Republic World report, a raid was conducted on the mill on the orders of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The mill has been sealed after reportedly large quantities of Patanjali’s packing pouches and goods were ‘recovered’ from the site. It is not clear why the unit was raided.

The reason for the raid is unclear, however, the Alwar collectorate has formed an inquiry committee and hinted that the investigation could be given to CB-CID to probe the matter. 

IMA- Ramdev Baba tussle

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) headed by Dr Johnrose Austin Jayalal with Congres leader Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya as the National Vice President has launched a targeted attack on Yog Guru Baba Ramdev since his remarks on allopathy.

The conflict between the two, however, has been fueling since the launch of Coronil advocated by the Union Health Minister. The association since then amidst the pandemic has been running a ‘Say No To Mixopathy’ campaign to restrict the entry of Ayurveda and even made the doctors go on a hunger strike.

IMA has now upped the ante after Baba Ramdev’s statement on allopathy and the allopathic doctors went viral on social media, taking strong objection and issuing letter after letter to ministries and state governments to take stern action against him.

After Baba Ramdev’s rebuttal to their concentrated attack, the IMA has now filed a Rs 1000 crore defamation case over his statements. 

IMA’s constant attacks against Baba Ramdev and his Patanjali organisation has intensified after recent reports of the IMA President’s open endorsement and support for using medical resources to spread Christianity in India were noticed. In several interviews and statements, the IMA President JA Jayalal has been found calling for proselytization, even going to the extent of declaring that the Covid pandemic is an opportunity to make the masses accept Jesus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan govt, Alwar oil, mustard oil
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Islamist mob tried to rape a pregnant woman, ASHA worker saved herself by escaping in half-naked condition: Horror stories from Purnia emerge

OpIndia Staff -
On May 22, around 100-150 members of the Muslim community attacked a Mahadalit colony in Purnia, Bihar. They beaten up everyone irrespective of age or gender.
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.

‘Missing’ Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi found on Dominican beach ‘getting rid of documents’, to be repatriated to India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi, one of the prime accused in multi-crore PNB scam, had gone 'missing' from Antigua earlier this week.

The New York Times uses arbitrarily chosen random numbers to claim that India’s actual Covid-19 infection and deaths are much more

Opinions Raju Das -
New York Times multiplied India's Covid-19 numbers with various random numbers to claim the numbers are under-reported

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

OpIndia Explains Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?

Dead bodies at river banks, the seemingly ghoulish practice goes much beyond Covid-19. This is why Hindus ‘bury’ too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Hindu communities in UP bury dead bodies at riverbanks, and its not a recent phenomenon as claimed by media

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
548,668FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com