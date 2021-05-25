Tuesday, May 25, 2021
OpIndia Staff
IMA seeks action against Baba Ramdev from Uttarakhand CM
IMA writes a letter to Uttarakhand CM
3

The war of words between the Indian Medical Association and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev took another turn as the IMA on May 24 wrote a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to “take strict action” against Yog Guru Baba Ramdev for his remarks on allopathy.

It is imperative to note that Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth, the largest yoga institution of India is located in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. A large part of Patanjali’s manufacturing units is also located in Uttarakhand.

The letter addressed to the CM suggests that Baba Ramdev’s derogatory remarks have ‘demoralized’ and ‘angered’ the medical fraternity. As a corrective and damage control measure, IMA has urged the state government to take ‘prompt and strict action’ against Baba Ramdev. 

IMA’s letter to Uttarakhand CM. Image Source: Twitter

It is not clear as to what action the Indian Medical Association wants the Uttarakhand government to take against Baba Ramdev. 

IMA objects to Baba Ramdev’s statements

In a video that went viral on social media, Ramdev could be heard saying that allopathy is a hollow practice and that many people have lost their lives due to allopathic medicines.

To this, the Indian Medical Association took strong objection and even threatened to move Court if the Union Health Ministry does not take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev. Post which the Health Ministry had issued a letter to Ramdev directing him to retract his statements.

The letter was ironically also signed by the National President of the IMA Dr JA Jayalal who wanted to use the platform of the Indian Medical Association as a springboard to share the “love of Jesus Christ” and be a “living witness to God and encourage young medical students and doctors to receive Jesus as their personal saviour”.

Baba Ramdev questions IMA and pharma companies 

Baba Ramdev too launched an attack on the Indian Medical Association on May 24 firing 25 pointed questions at them. With these questions, Ramdev tried to highlight the shortcomings of allopathy with him asking for permanent solutions to some of the most common diseases.

Taking a sly at the ongoing debate, Ramdev also asked if allopathy has any treatment for the growing hatred and violence and also a cure that can put an end to the fight between allopathy and Ayurveda.

Patanjali Yogpeeth

Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar is one of the largest yoga institutes in India that offers treatment and research in Yoga and Ayurveda. The property is equipped with an OPD which caters to 6 to 10 thousand patients every day, an I.P.D. of one hundred beds, Panchkarma and Shatkarma Clinics & Research Centres, Ayurvedic Surgery & Research Centre, Diagnostics & Research Centre.

Searched termspatanjali ayurveda, baba ramdev, IMA vs Ramdev
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

