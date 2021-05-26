Wednesday, May 26, 2021
IMA continues to bully Baba Ramdev, now sues him for Rs1,000 crore over his statements on Allopathic medicine

In the latest turn of events, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Uttarakhand division has sent a Rs 1000 crore defamation notice to Baba Ramdev for his statements on allopathic medicine.

OpIndia Staff
IMA vs Baba Ramdev
Following controversial remarks made by Baba Ramdev over the efficacy of modern medicine, the IMA continues to bully and threaten the Yoga Guru as they now want to sue him for his statements. Days after the Yoga Guru fired 25 questions to the Indian Medical Association and pharma companies over the efficacy of the Allopathic treatment, the IMA has sent a defamation notice to him.

As per the latest notice, the IMA has threatened Baba Ramdev, saying that if he does not post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, they will be demanding Rs 1,000 crores from him.

The letter from IMA comes a day after the Uttarakhand unit had written a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to “take strict action” against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for voicing his opinion on the ill-effects of the Allopathic system of medicine.

In the letter addressed to the CM, the IMA had claimed that Baba Ramdev’s remarks have “demoralized” and “angered” the medical fraternity. As a corrective and damage control measure, IMA had urged the state government to take ‘prompt and strict action’ against Baba Ramdev. 

Ramdev had withdrawn the statement

It may be noted that Baba Ramdev has already withdrawn his statement on the request of union health minister Harsh Vardhan. The minister had written to the Yoga guru saying that his statement on allopathic medicines was “extremely unfortunate”, and had asked him to withdraw the remark, saying it disrespects ‘corona warriors’ and can break the morale of healthcare workers.

Following the letter from the union minister, Ramdev had responded by saying that he is withdrawing the statement. “”Hon’ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices”, he had said.

In a video that went viral on social media, Ramdev was allegedly heard saying that allopathy is a hollow practice and that many people have lost their lives due to allopathic medicines.

To this, the Indian Medical Association had taken a strong objection and even threatened to move Court if the Union Health Ministry does not take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev. The Health Ministry had issued a letter to Ramdev directing him to retract his statements.

Ironically, the letter was ironically also signed by the National President of the IMA Dr JA Jayalal who wanted to use the platform of the Indian Medical Association as a springboard to share the “love of Jesus Christ” and be a “living witness to God and encourage young medical students and doctors to receive Jesus as their personal saviour”.

In response to IMA’s attacks, Baba Ramdev too had launched an attack on the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday firing 25 pointed questions at them. With these questions, Ramdev tried to highlight the shortcomings of allopathy with him asking for permanent solutions to some of the most common diseases.

Taking a sly at the ongoing debate, Ramdev had also asked if allopathy has any treatment for the growing hatred and violence and also a cure that can put an end to the fight between allopathy and Ayurveda.

