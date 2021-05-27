The residents of the Mahadalit colony in Purnia are living in fear after a mob of radical Islamists attacked them and set their homes on fire. Now more horror stories have emerged from the incident. Locals say that the mob entered their homes and tried to rape the women. The mob tried to rape a pregnant woman. When they were unable to do so, they beat her up with chain.

Even children and old people were beaten mercilessly. One ASHA worker said that she had helped deliver babies in homes of the accused. They even targeted her and tried to rape her. She was attacked with swords. Somehow, she managed to escape in semi-naked condition to save her life. Daughter in law of Mewalal Rai, who was killed in the violence, said that he was beaten up with chain, sticks and a weapon with sharp blade.

Mahadalit colony attacked in Purnia

On May 22, around 100-150 members of the Muslim community attacked a Mahadalit colony in Purnia, Bihar. They beaten up everyone irrespective of age or gender. A retired watchman was also killed in the attack. In the aftermath of the incident that took place in Majhua Toli, SP Dayashankar sent Bayasi station in-charge Amit Kumar to Police Line for his negligence. Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar Suman, Thamdaha, was sent to take charge of the police station in Bayasi.

Rizvi, Shakeed, and Ilyasi are among the main accused in the case. The Police are claiming that it was a land dispute and no one joined the attackers from outside. On the other hand, BJP is saying that there were over 300 attackers. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged that Rohingya Muslims were also part of the mob.

Location of the incident raises red flags

The location of the incident calls for a serious investigation. It is only eight kilometers away from the famous ‘Chicken’s neck’ that on the radar of anti-India forces, including China. It is a narrow pathway that connects the northeast to the rest of the country. Siliguri is the major region in this area. Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sikkim, and the mountains of Darjeeling connect to India via this region. The Muslim-dominating areas of North Dinajpur in West Bengal and Kishanganj in Bihar are connected to this region.

It has to be noted that Sharjeel Imam, a former student of AMU, had threatened to cut down this chicken’s neck during anti-CAA protests and provoked Muslims to fulfill his dream. Imam is currently under police custody over his involvement in anti-CAA protests.

‘Hindus are under attack in Muslim-dominated areas’

BJP leader Devesh Kumar said that Hindus are under attack in dominating Muslim areas. It has been happening in West Bengal, where Hindus are forced to migrate to other states, and it is happening in Bihar as well. State Head of BJP, Sanjay Jaiswal, has spoken to CM Nitish Kumar over the incident, who promised a speedy trial of the accused.

Women were sexually assaulted, elders and children were attacked, and houses were burnt down during the attack in Purnia. The residents are constantly living in fear. A pregnant woman said that Iliyas tried to rape her, and when he did not succeed, he beaten her up with a chain. The marks of the atrocities that pregnant women faced are still visible on her body.