Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home Crime Islamist mob tried to rape a pregnant woman, ASHA worker saved herself by escaping...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Islamist mob tried to rape a pregnant woman, ASHA worker saved herself by escaping in half-naked condition: Horror stories from Purnia emerge

On May 22, around 100-150 members of the Muslim community attacked a Mahadalit colony in Purnia, Bihar. They beaten up everyone irrespective of age or gender.

OpIndia Staff
Asha Worker
Asha Worker showing her wounds
0

The residents of the Mahadalit colony in Purnia are living in fear after a mob of radical Islamists attacked them and set their homes on fire. Now more horror stories have emerged from the incident. Locals say that the mob entered their homes and tried to rape the women. The mob tried to rape a pregnant woman. When they were unable to do so, they beat her up with chain.

Even children and old people were beaten mercilessly. One ASHA worker said that she had helped deliver babies in homes of the accused. They even targeted her and tried to rape her. She was attacked with swords. Somehow, she managed to escape in semi-naked condition to save her life. Daughter in law of Mewalal Rai, who was killed in the violence, said that he was beaten up with chain, sticks and a weapon with sharp blade.

Mahadalit colony attacked in Purnia

On May 22, around 100-150 members of the Muslim community attacked a Mahadalit colony in Purnia, Bihar. They beaten up everyone irrespective of age or gender. A retired watchman was also killed in the attack. In the aftermath of the incident that took place in Majhua Toli, SP Dayashankar sent Bayasi station in-charge Amit Kumar to Police Line for his negligence. Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar Suman, Thamdaha, was sent to take charge of the police station in Bayasi.

Rizvi, Shakeed, and Ilyasi are among the main accused in the case. The Police are claiming that it was a land dispute and no one joined the attackers from outside. On the other hand, BJP is saying that there were over 300 attackers. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged that Rohingya Muslims were also part of the mob.

Location of the incident raises red flags

The location of the incident calls for a serious investigation. It is only eight kilometers away from the famous ‘Chicken’s neck’ that on the radar of anti-India forces, including China. It is a narrow pathway that connects the northeast to the rest of the country. Siliguri is the major region in this area. Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sikkim, and the mountains of Darjeeling connect to India via this region. The Muslim-dominating areas of North Dinajpur in West Bengal and Kishanganj in Bihar are connected to this region.

It has to be noted that Sharjeel Imam, a former student of AMU, had threatened to cut down this chicken’s neck during anti-CAA protests and provoked Muslims to fulfill his dream. Imam is currently under police custody over his involvement in anti-CAA protests.

‘Hindus are under attack in Muslim-dominated areas’

BJP leader Devesh Kumar said that Hindus are under attack in dominating Muslim areas. It has been happening in West Bengal, where Hindus are forced to migrate to other states, and it is happening in Bihar as well. State Head of BJP, Sanjay Jaiswal, has spoken to CM Nitish Kumar over the incident, who promised a speedy trial of the accused.

Women were sexually assaulted, elders and children were attacked, and houses were burnt down during the attack in Purnia. The residents are constantly living in fear. A pregnant woman said that Iliyas tried to rape her, and when he did not succeed, he beaten her up with a chain. The marks of the atrocities that pregnant women faced are still visible on her body.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspurnia, purnia woman raped, purnia pregnant woman raped, pregnant woman raped, purnia mahadalit colony
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Islamist mob tried to rape a pregnant woman, ASHA worker saved herself by escaping in half-naked condition: Horror stories from Purnia emerge

OpIndia Staff -
On May 22, around 100-150 members of the Muslim community attacked a Mahadalit colony in Purnia, Bihar. They beaten up everyone irrespective of age or gender.
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.

‘Missing’ Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi found on Dominican beach ‘getting rid of documents’, to be repatriated to India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi, one of the prime accused in multi-crore PNB scam, had gone 'missing' from Antigua earlier this week.

The New York Times uses arbitrarily chosen random numbers to claim that India’s actual Covid-19 infection and deaths are much more

Opinions Raju Das -
New York Times multiplied India's Covid-19 numbers with various random numbers to claim the numbers are under-reported

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

OpIndia Explains Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?

Dead bodies at river banks, the seemingly ghoulish practice goes much beyond Covid-19. This is why Hindus ‘bury’ too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Hindu communities in UP bury dead bodies at riverbanks, and its not a recent phenomenon as claimed by media

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
548,668FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com