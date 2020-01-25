The anti-CAA protests, especially at the Shaheen Bagh, which had turned rampantly communal, is now caught pushing dangerous secessionist agenda which aims for a second partition. A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest and a The Wire columnist was seen instigating Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.

In a video which has gone viral now, Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind Of Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ and The Wire columnist, while speaking to Muslim mobs, says, “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India”.

We will cut the Chicken neck of India so that Indian Army couldn’t reach the Assam. We will use @kanhaiyakumar to instigate people living in Chicken neck area, says mastermind of #ShaheenBagh protest, Sharjeel Imam. pic.twitter.com/FstJkkRYgh — Indian Military Updates (@MilitaryUpdate_) January 24, 2020

Amidst controversial slogans of “Allah-u-Akbar” and “Naara-e-Taqbeer”, an excited Imam makes a stunning revelation that how rallies organised by Kanhaiya Kumar can be used to instigate 5 lakh Muslims to create riots.

He adds, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months. Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India.”

Imam in the video, Imam further says that the non-Muslim population of the country should now stand with the demands of the Muslims. Inciting Muslims by spreading fake news, Imam says that Muslims are being discriminated through the Citizenship Amendment Act and are being put into a detention camp.

Shockingly, Imam continues his fear-mongering by claiming that Muslims are being killed in Bengal. “We need block Assam including the movement of Armed Forces and the supplies. Chicken Neck belongs to Muslims,” he claims.

The Siliguri Corridor or Chicken’s Neck is a narrow stretch of land of about 22 kilometres located in the Indian state of West Bengal, that connects India’s northeastern states to the rest of India, with the countries of Nepal and Bangladesh lying on either side of the corridor.

The Siliguri Corridor is one of India’s most important strategic communication lines as it passes through the rail and road networks that feed the primary military formations located in the North East which will counter China during a conflict.

“We need to make use of the anger and frustration of the people of the country. It is the responsibility of the scholars to productively use the anger of the people,” says Imam while taking a dig on Kanhaiya Kumar for just resorting to his own image building rather than channelling the anger of the people, especially Muslims of the country.

Another video of Sharjeel Imam has made it to the social media in which he can be seen instigating Muslim population of the country and brainwashing them by stating that Constitution of the country should not matter to Muslims and that they only should believe in it when they get power to change it.

Sharjeel Imam, d Bihari riot-monger, who is behind Shaheen Bagh protests, says Constitition shouldn’t matter to Muslims, & that they should believe in d Constitution only if they get power to change it.

He is also instigating the crowd against #SupremeCourt.@HMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/2oxNxxy35y — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) January 24, 2020

“Muslims will be put into detention camps. There is an attack on Muslims, not on the Constitution as you (Muslim protestors) think. Constitution keeps on changing. You all know what the Court did in the Babri Masjid case. You all know what the court did in Kashmir, There is no internet from last five months. Is this the Constitution of India?,” asks Sharjeel Imam while trying to instigate Muslims against the state.

The anti-CAA protests, especially at Shaheen Bagh, which had turned blatantly communal, has now become even more dangerous as day-after-day it is propagating more anti-India agenda.

In an exclusive OpIndia expose, we had reported how the protests at Shaheen Bagh in the name of saving the constitution are being organised by people who had planned to burn the Constitution.

On December 31, OpIndia had published screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation where Sharjeel Imam had said that he would prefer to burn the constitution, as burning the 1500 page Ayodhya judgement would be difficult. He had said this while planning protests after the historic Ram Mandir verdict was given by the Supreme Court.

Sharjeel Imam is a PhD scholar from JNU who was earlier caught discussing regarding burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Moreover, a video was posted by Facebook group ‘Muslim Students of JNU’ on 14 December 2019 – a day ahead of the Shaheen Bagh protests telling the crowds to block the roads of Delhi. He was seen instigating Muslims saying ‘Don’t Muslims even have that much in them to shut down cities of north India?’

The dangerous secessionist agenda of Islamists, who are the masterminds of the ongoing anti-CAA riots backed by “liberal-secular” media of the country was also recently exposed in a sting operation by Republic TV.

In an explosive sting, Republic TV had exposed the real intentions behind the Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ as Sharjeel Imam, the chief conspirator of anti-India propaganda at Shaheen Bagh was caught saying on camera that the original plan was to organise a protest for one day to try and block major roads to attract the ‘western media’.

As the violent protests perpetrated by the Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University failed, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh and blocked bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi.

It is important to note that the Shaheen Bagh protests, which were actually passed as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ later turned blatantly communal. It was earlier reported how protestors chanted slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful.

Later, another Hinduphobic poster came up at the protest site in which the Hindu Swastika was depicted wrongfully and shown crushed by Hindu women in Burkha.